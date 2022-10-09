^

De Lima unscathed after being taken hostage by detainees in Camp Crame

Philstar.com
October 9, 2022 | 10:23am
De Lima unscathed after being taken hostage by detainees in Camp Crame
Sen Leila M. de Lima attends resumption of hearing at the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256, June 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m.
Office of Sen. Leila De Lima / release

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:59 a.m) — Detained former Sen. Leila de Lima was unscathed after a failed hostage attempt early Sunday mornig by three detainees who were also in police custody.

The Office of the Press Secretary said President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has since called on Camp Crame to implement all measures needed to make sure that the incident on Sunday will not happen again. The office also said that the PNP has launched an in-depth investigation into the incident.

Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., Philippine National Police, said the incident, which lasted around 30 minutes, happened when three detainees stabbed an officer who was distributing food at a common area where inmates can spend time in sunlight.

“Kahit papaano ay na-contain naman ng ating kapulisan, of course. Naitakbo ‘yung police natin sa hospital, nasa critical condition. And then na neutralize naman ‘yung tatlo na nag-plano na tumakas,” Azurin said at an interview over DZBB Super Radyo.

(The incident was somehow contained by our police, of course. The injured police officer was taken to a hospita... he is in critical condition. Then we were able to neutralize the three individuals who planned to flee.)

According to the Palace, detainees Arnel Cabintoy, Idang Susukan, and Feliciano Sulayao had tried to escape during the distribution of food and held De Lim and Police Cpl. Roger Agustin hostage.

"Corporal Agustin is now in the hospital and is being treated for his injuries. Senator De Lima was left unscathed. Both will receive all necessary medical and psychological attention needed," the Office of the Press Secretary said.

The stand off between the inmates and authorities left at least two prisoners dead.

Azurin said the three did not target the detained senator when they took a hostage.

"It might have just been a coincidence that Senator de Lima was there, they saw that she was the right cover… because if they really targeted the former senator, they would not have waited for the police officer [to drop by with their food]," Azurin said in Filipino, adding that he believes the prisoners just really wanted to escape.

Despite this, authorities also brought de Lima to a hospital for a checkup.

De Lima remains in police custody and is facing two drug cases, despite retractions of individuals related to the allegations against her. She was acquitted in 2021 in one of the three cases she is facing.

