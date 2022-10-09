^

Marcos says to offer De Lima transfer after hostage-taking at Crame

Philstar.com
October 9, 2022 | 12:30pm
Marcos says to offer De Lima transfer after hostage-taking at Crame
Former Sen. Leila De Lima arrives at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 on Friday, September 30, to attend the resumption of the hearing into the drug case filed against her.
Office of Leila De Lima / release

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will offer detained former Sen. Leila de Lima the option to be transferred from the Philippine National Police Custodial Center — where high-risk and high-profile detainees are held — after she was taken hostage in what police said Sunday was an escape attempt by three detainees. 

The chief executive has also ordered officials at Camp Crame, the PNP headquarters in Quezon City, to enforce measures to avoid similar incidents from happening again. 

“Following this morning’s incident at Camp Crame, I will be speaking to Senator De Lima to check on her condition and to ask if she wishes to be transferred to another detention center,” Marcos said in a Twitter update hours after the incident.

Three detainees who were also in police custody attempted to escape Camp Crame on Sunday morning, stabbing Police Cpl. Roger Agustin multiple times and holding de Lima hostage in the process. The incident happened in an area where detainees can get sunlight and the police officer was there to bring them food. 

A stand-off with responding officers resulted in two of the detainees being killed, while Agustin was rushed to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition. De Lima is safe from the incident but was also brought to a hospital for a checkup.

Calls for release, tighter security

The former lawmaker, a staunch critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly war on drugs, has been behind bars since 2017. 

"De Lima has been held hostage by the Philippine government the past five years for her views and human rights advocacy. She should be released from police detention immediately," Human Rights Watch said on Sunday.

De Lima is facing two drug cases and she was already acquitted in one case in 2021.

The Department of Justice did not withdraw the remaining two drug cases even if individuals have already retracted allegations against de Lima.

"In the first place, Sen. Leila de Lima shouldn’t be in jail, over preposterous, retaliatory and baseless charges. Many political prisoners like her have always faced dangers and threats to their security even in prison," Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said. 

Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., Philippine National Police, earlier said that the former senator was not targetted and was, unfortunately, just in the same area.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros has also since asked the PNP to "increase the security arrangements" around de Lima.

Aside from calling for accountability on this Sunday’s incident, former lawmaker Kiko Pangilinan urged the government to quickly resolve de Lima’s cases. 

“We also reiterate our call that government take swift measures to fast-track the resolution of her cases. Former Sen. De Lima does not belong in prison, is being unjustly detained, and must be released,” he said. — with reports from Xave Gregorio

BONGBONG MARCOS

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH

LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
