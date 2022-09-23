^

Taiwan to resume visa-free entry for Filipinos

Philstar.com
September 23, 2022 | 11:21am
Taiwan to resume visa-free entry for Filipinos
The Taipei 101 dominates the Taipei skyline in this February 2020 file photo.
The STAR / Joanne Rae Ramirez

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos can travel again to Taiwan without need for a visa as the self-governing island is set to lift its suspension on visa-free travel for Philippine nationals on September 29.

Taiwan’s Bureau of Consular Affairs announced Thursday that nationals from the Philippines, along with nationals from 10 other countries, would again enjoy visa-free privileges as part of the island’s moves to reopen borders which it shuttered at the onset of the pandemic, state-run CNA reported.

While Filipinos may start entering Taiwan for 14 days without a visa, they and other travelers to the island are still expected to follow its quarantine scheme, which involves quarantining for three days and self-monitoring for four days.

Beginning September 29, travelers arriving in Taiwan can quarantine in a residence occupied by other people as long as they have a room of their own with its own bathroom.

This quarantine scheme will remain in place until October 13 as long as the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan improves.

Travelers arriving to Taiwan would also no longer be required to take an RT-PCR test upon arrival and instead will be given four rapid antigen self-test kits beginning Sept. 29.

Taiwan has been easing up on pandemic restrictions, with a first set of countries — excluding the Philippines — having been allowed visa-free entry into the island early this month.

Along with Philippine nationals, holders of passports from Japan, South Korea, Chile, Israel, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Brunei will also enjoy visa-free privileges starting next Thursday. — Xave Gregorio

