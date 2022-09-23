^

Japan to open to independent travelers beginning October 11

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 23, 2022 | 1:08pm
People take their photos with the sakura or cherry blossom trees in the background at the Inokashira Park in Tokyo March 29 2022.
AFP/Philip Fong

MANILA, Philippines —  Filipinos who have wanted to visit Japan for fall and beyond may now be able to visit the country starting October 11.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday shared that Japan is set to open its borders for independent tourists and plans to abolish its daily arrival cap beginning October 11.

“I hope many people will utilize it. I want to support the travel, entertainment and other industries that have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic," Kishida said in a news conference while visiting New York for the United Nations General Assembly. 

Japan started to open its border for travelers on guided tours last June 10.

Last September 7, it relaxed restrictions by allowing foreign tourists to enter on non-guided tours if they have received three doses of approved COVID-19 vaccines. It also raised its daily arrival cap of 20,000 to 50,000. 

Filipinos who wish to go to Japan are required to get a visa. The temporary visitor visa for short-term stays is valid up to 90 days. 

RELATED: Japan to trial group tours in move to ease COVID border rules

