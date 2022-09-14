Marcos marks 65th birthday with tree-planting, gift-giving

President Marcos celebrates his 65th birthday with children of the White Cross Orphanage in San Juan City yesterday. Joining him in the gift-giving activity are DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo and San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos marked his 65th birthday yesterday with a tree-planting activity at an old sanitary landfill in Rizal and a gift-giving event at an orphanage in San Juan City.

In his message at the nationwide simultaneous tree-planting activity at the Old San Mateo Sanitary Landfilll, Marcos urged Filipinos to take concrete measures to protect the environment amid the devastating effects of climate change worldwide.

The President said he opted to spearhead the government’s greening program on his first birthday as Chief Executive to raise awareness about environmental protection, which he said “desperately needs” care and attention.

“We have to do this as a concrete step that we take so that nature is cared for because it desperately needs that care and it desperately needs that attention,” Marcos said.

“The challenges we hurdled in recent years highlighted the fact that we have one Earth. We must spare no effort to ensure that it survives in the years to come,” he said.

The Chief Executive planted an Indonesian bamboo or kawayang tinik, which environment officials said has the potential to absorb heavy metals.

Marcos, accompanied by Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Environment Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga at the event, described the nationwide simultaneous tree planting as a “simple” yet “impactful undertaking.”

Marcos said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) under its National Greening Program, established more than two million hectares of reforestation sites from 2011 to 2021.

The DENR is targeting to develop additional 46,265 hectares this year and 11,631 hectares more reforestation sites in 2023, he said.

“The seedlings that we will plant today will be significant in realizing this goal. This program will generate jobs, will generate opportunities and will generate livelihood for our countrymen,” he said.

Symbolism

Marcos also said he sees some symbolism in the tree-planting activity as an old sanitary landfill becomes a reforestation area beneficial to the environment and the local community.

“In a way the symbolism is extended, because what we are doing now is – with what happened in the pandemic, with the many problems that the Philippine economy is facing, it is as if it has now gone to sleep and can no longer be used,” he said in mixed Filipino and English.

“Now, this is what we will do in the economy as well, we will revive different things that are dormant and unused. It’s like growing the trees we’re going to plant today,” Marcos said.

As part of his birthday celebration, the President also hosted a lunch yesterday for some officials at the Rizal Hall in Malacañang.

In a video posted by Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo on Facebook, the guests, including Vice President Sara Duterte, Speaker Martin Romualdez and former president and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, were seen singing the birthday song for Marcos.

Marcos was also seen making a single clap to extinguish the candles on his cake.

Marcos also led a gift-giving activity at the White Cross Orphanage in San Juan City in the afternoon. The birthday luncheon and the gift-giving events were not opened to the media.

Grateful Sara

In her birthday greetings to President Marcos, Duterte also included a message of gratitude.

Duterte posted on her social media accounts a photo with Marcos, as well as with a presidential chopper that she said the President allowed her to use to ensure that she is home in time to tuck her children in bed.

“Thank you for putting a premium on the desire of a working mother to be present in her children’s lives,” she told Marcos.

“I wish God’s favor upon you as you celebrate your birthday and pray that you are given the strength and wisdom for the difficult road ahead,” she added.

Duterte, who is also education secretary, attended the Cabinet meeting in Malacañang on Monday.

“Thank you, PBB (President Bongbong), and your 250th PAW for ensuring that wherever I may be found in the country during the day, I am home in time to tuck my children to bed,” Duterte said, referring to the Presidential Airlift Wing of the Philippine Air Force.

The 250th PAW “Bluebirds” is a PAF unit mandated to provide air transport for the President, the immediate members of the Chief Executive’s family, visiting heads of state and other local and foreign VIPs.

“Warmest greetings on the occasion of your 65th birthday! Upon your shoulders lay the hopes and dreams of 112 million Filipinos,” Romualdez, for his part, said.

“We, the members of the House of Representatives of the 19th Congress, are behind you all the way as we work together to uplift the lives of our countrymen. Proceed in this noble endeavor with our fervent prayers and wholehearted support for your continued success,” he said. Romualdez is a maternal cousin of the President.

House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto of Batangas and Reps. Fidel Nograles of Rizal, Mikee Romero of 1Pacman party-list, Salvador Pleyto Sr. of Bulacan and Arnolfo Teves Jr. of Negros Oriental also wished Marcos well.

“What I would wish the President on his birthday are what every Filipino like him would want in life – health, hope and happiness. At an age when people retire, he is just getting started in the toughest job he has saved for last,” Recto said.

“The presidency is hard labor that requires great health, sharp mind and a kind heart. May he have all of these so the greatness he dreams for the country, which is what the people want for themselves, would come true,” Recto added.

Nograles, chairman of the House committee on labor and employment, vowed to help Marcos with his advocacy in improving the working conditions of underpaid and overworked nurses, both in private and public sector.

“We in the legislative will look at how we can intervene to establish a better working environment for our nurses. We have to find out what we can do to avoid the impasse and avoid crippling our health care system because our nurses do not wish to work here,” he said.

“We will give him all the support that his administration needs by way of legislative agenda that he set out for his six-year term. We’re also looking forward to reducing poverty level by 2028,” Romero, chairman of the House committee on poverty alleviation, said.

Meanwhile, various militant groups protesting outside the Department of Agriculture (DA) office in Quezon City yesterday scored what they called thea lavish celebration of Marcos’ birthday.

“Marcos had the gall to party on his birthday while Filipinos suffer from hunger and poverty,” the Kilusang Mayo Uno said in a statement in Filipino. – Janvic Mateo, Edith Regalado, Delon Porcalla, Mayen Jaymalin