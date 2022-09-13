DSWD: Almost P1 billion educational aid already distributed

Distribution of the educational assistance payout, some beneficiaries received their cash assistance at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) office along Gastambide Street in Manila on August 27, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has distributed educational aid amounting to almost P1 billion out of the P1.5 billion allocated for the program to 375,485 student beneficiaries so far.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez, also department spokesperson, said P35 million was given to 13,842 students in "geographically-isolated or disadvantaged areas" last weekend.

The department will be distributing its next rounds of educational aid on September 17 and 24.

However, Lopez clarified that not all those who applied online for the program will automatically receive cash aid.

"Itong inyo pong online application and inyong text confirmation is not a guarantee that you will receive the educational assistance from the DSWD because ito pong ating educational assistance is subject sa assessment ng ating mga social workers and then, pangalawa, ito ay subject to the availability of funds," he said in an interview with state television on Tuesday.

(Your online application and your text confirmation is not a guarantee that you will receive the educational assistance from the DSWD because our educational assistance is subject to the assessment of our social workers and then, aside from that, this is subject to the availability of funds.)

Should they pass the assessment, college and those taking vocational courses will be given P4,000, senior high school students will get P3,000, high school students are given P2,000 each, and P1,000 for those in elementary school.

Online applications for DSWD’s P1.5-billion educational aid program for indigent students have been closed over the weekend after two million students applied for the program. Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo said the department can no longer accommodate more applicants due to the lack of funds.

Lopez said those who were not able to register online may still receive educational aid through their congressional districts after the DSWD’s September 24 payout “in the coming days.” The department will be working with lawmakers from the House of Representatives for the initiative.

“Most probably ito ay ‘one time, big time’ na pamamahagi na at itinataya po natin na nasa almost 300 o 250 to 300 legislative districts ‘yung ating aabutin ng tulong sa mga kababayan,” Lopez said.

(Most probably, this would be a “one time, big time” payout at we estimate that almost 300 or 250 to 300 legislative districts will be part of this program.)

However, the DSWD also does not promise that it can cover all students who would need cash assistance for the school year. It said the public can reach out to the DSWD through its other assistance programs, since its educational aid for students is only offered once a year.