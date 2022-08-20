'Unorganized' distribution of DSWD educational assistance leads to overcrowding

Thousands of students, parents and guardians line up on Aug. 20, 2021 in Iligan City, Isabela after the Department of Social Welfare and Development announced that it will distribute cash aid to indigent learners.

ISABELA, Philippines — Students in Ilagan City, Isabela, have aired their complaints while several have passed out due to heat and exhaustion while waiting in line for the educational assistance provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Thousands of students, parents, and guardians lined up on Saturday, after the DSWD announced that it will distribute cash aid to elementary, high school and college students as they go back to school for the new academic year.

However, problems arose while they were waiting to receive their cash assistance.

Jaylord Acob, a college freshman who’s attending Cagayan State University, said the lines and cash distribution were not organized properly, resulting in crowding.

Several students as well as some guardians passed out with no medical teams on standby. People who needed health assistance had to wait for health and safety officers to arrive at the Social and Welfare Development satellite office in Ilagan City before they were able to receive care.

Acob also said that there were minors and senior citizens who lined up for the aid distribution despite an advisory that these groups of people are not encouraged to go for safety purposes.

Parents of students also aired their disappointment after being told to go home due to overcrowding and some medical-related cases.

DSWD Ilagan suspended the payout and said it will resume on August 27 and September 3, 10, 17 and 24.

According to DSWD - Region II, a total of 12,000 students went to four field offices in the region but only 4,000 were accommodated as of the 7 a.m. cutoff.

2,000 were from Cagayan, 5,000 were from Isabela, 3,000 were from Quirino and another 2,000 were from Nueva Vizcaya.

According to DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo, the agency is providing P4,000 for every college student; P3,000 for every senior high school student; P2,000 for every junior high school student; and P1,000 for every elementary pupil.

The only requirement for students is either a valid I.D., school I.D. or an enrollment form.