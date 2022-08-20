^

Nation

'Unorganized' distribution of DSWD educational assistance leads to overcrowding

Halee Andrea Alcaraz - Philstar.com
August 20, 2022 | 6:05pm
'Unorganized' distribution of DSWD educational assistance leads to overcrowding
Thousands of students, parents and guardians line up on Aug. 20, 2021 in Iligan City, Isabela after the Department of Social Welfare and Development announced that it will distribute cash aid to indigent learners.
Philstar.com / Halee Andrea Alcaraz

ISABELA, Philippines — Students in Ilagan City, Isabela, have aired their complaints while several have passed out due to heat and exhaustion while waiting in line for the educational assistance provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). 

Thousands of students, parents, and guardians lined up on Saturday, after the DSWD announced that it will distribute cash aid to elementary, high school and college students as they go back to school for the new academic year. 

However, problems arose while they were waiting to receive their cash assistance.

Jaylord Acob, a college freshman who’s attending Cagayan State University, said the lines and cash distribution were not organized properly, resulting in crowding. 

Several students as well as some guardians passed out with no medical teams on standby. People who needed health assistance had to wait for health and safety officers to arrive at the Social and Welfare Development satellite office in Ilagan City before they were able to receive care.

Acob also said that there were minors and senior citizens who lined up for the aid distribution despite an advisory that these groups of people are not encouraged to go for safety purposes. 

Parents of students also aired their disappointment after being told to go home due to overcrowding and some medical-related cases.

DSWD Ilagan suspended the payout and said it will resume on August 27 and September 3, 10, 17 and 24. 

According to DSWD - Region II, a total of 12,000 students went to four field offices in the region but only 4,000 were accommodated as of the 7 a.m. cutoff. 

2,000 were from Cagayan, 5,000 were from Isabela, 3,000 were from Quirino and another 2,000 were from Nueva Vizcaya. 

According to DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo, the agency is providing P4,000 for every college student; P3,000 for every senior high school student; P2,000 for every junior high school student; and P1,000 for every elementary pupil. 

The only requirement for students is either a valid I.D., school I.D. or an enrollment form. 

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Passenger jumps onto LRT tracks

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
A passenger jumped onto the tracks of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 at the Monumento station in Caloocan early yesterday morning, prompting the LRT-1 management to halt its operation.
Nation
fbtw
German fugitive found hiding in Romblon

German fugitive found hiding in Romblon

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
A German citizen wanted in his country was arrested in Romblon on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City school&rsquo;s business permit revoked

Quezon City school’s business permit revoked

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The Quezon City government has revoked the business permit issued to the Colegio de San Lorenzo due to several violations...
Nation
fbtw
Bulacan rape, slay suspect held in CamSur

Bulacan rape, slay suspect held in CamSur

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 19 hours ago
A suspect in the rape and killing of a 15-year-old girl in Bulacan was arrested in Pamplona, Camarines Sur on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

Basketball player slain by rival team’s manager

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
A basketball player was shot dead by the manager of a rival team during a game in Tondo, Manila on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
2 new police regional directors support Malaca&ntilde;ang-Moro peace efforts

2 new police regional directors support Malacañang-Moro peace efforts

By John Unson | 2 hours ago
Officials are expecting peaceful days soon in central Mindanao having two new police regional directors keen on resolving...
Nation
fbtw
29 hurt in stampede in Zambo educational cash aid payout

29 hurt in stampede in Zambo educational cash aid payout

By Roel PareÃ±o | 2 hours ago
At least 29 people, mostly parents and students, were hurt and injured in a stampede early Saturday outside a school in Zamboanga...
Nation
fbtw
BOC probes P1 billion &lsquo;smuggled&rsquo; rice unloaded at Iloilo port

BOC probes P1 billion ‘smuggled’ rice unloaded at Iloilo port

By Robertzon Ramirez | 19 hours ago
Bureau of Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz has ordered an investigation into four rice shipments worth more than P1...
Nation
fbtw
425 private schools closed since 2020 &nbsp;

425 private schools closed since 2020  

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Up to 425 private elementary and high schools nationwide have closed since 2020, according to the Department of Educatio...
Nation
fbtw
P84.4 million marijuana destroyed in Kalinga

P84.4 million marijuana destroyed in Kalinga

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Police uprooted and destroyed 422,250 marijuana plants worth P84.45 million in Tinglayan, Kalinga on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with