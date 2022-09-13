Duterte thanks Marcos for use of PAF aircraft so she can be with her kids

This undated photo shared on Vice President Sara Duterte's official Twitter account on September 13, 2022 shows the vice president in front of a Philippine Air Force helicopter.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte, who is also education secretary, on Tuesday thanked President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. for allowing her the use of Air Force aircraft to ferry her back home so she can be with her kids at night.

In a message for Marcos' birthday, Duterte wished the president God's favor as well as strength and wisdom in "the difficult road ahead" at the helm of the Republic of the Philippines.

"Thank you, [President Bongbong], and your 250th PAW for ensuring that wherever I may be found in the country during the day, I am home in time to tuck my children to bed," she also said.

I told PBB, we need a selfie because the Social Media Team needs an obligatory birthday selfie, hence the smileys. + pic.twitter.com/rrRI5O0X2Z — Sara Duterte (@indaysara) September 13, 2022

The 250th Presidential Airlift Wing is tasked with providing the air transportation needs of the president, his Cabinet members and staff. The wing operates both airplanes and helicopters

"Thank you for putting a premium on the desire of a working mother to be present in her children's lives," Duterte, who has three young children, said.

At an inauguration program in Davao City in June, Vice President Duterte stressed the importance of family, saying "[a] strong, loving, happy family sets down all the basic foundations essential in the development and growth of a child."

Many Filipinos have been grappling with higher fuel prices and tough commutes as more companies return to on-site work.

These, as well as the rise of work-from-home arrangements during the pandemic lockdowns, have brought to fore the importance of work-life balance, with many now reluctant to go back to the office.