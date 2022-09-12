^

Experts to gather for Philippines-France defense forum

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
September 12, 2022 | 12:00am
French Ambassador to the Philippines Michèle Boccoz.
MANILA, Philippines — The think tank Stratbase-Albert Del Rosario Institute (Stratbase-ADRI) will spearhead a forum that will gather defense experts from both the Philippines and France to mark the 75th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and expound on their evolving collaboration toward stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Stratbase Group, under the patronage of the French Embassy in Manila, will host “Revolutionizing the Philippine Defense Posture with France in the Indo-Pacific” on Sept. 14 in Manila.

The Philippines and France, through its overseas Pacific territories, are both nations of the Indo-Pacific. Both countries increasingly share concerns of similar nature due to the consequences of strategic shifts in the region.

In a June 2022 op-ed titled “The Philippine and France: 75 years of friendship,” France Ambassador to the Philippines Michèle Boccoz stressed that as nations of the Indo-Pacific, “France and the Philippines share a common commitment to defend international law and multilateralism in the Indo-Pacific.

“This commitment is marked by a growing cooperation in defense and security as well as in the fight against climate change,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Prof. Victor Andres Manhit said France has become a significant contributory force for stability in the Indo-Pacific, expanding its role and providing solutions to regional challenges, particularly in the area of defense and security.

