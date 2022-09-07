Comelecâ€™s Garcia, CSCâ€™s Nograles get CA nod after bypass

Comelec’s Garcia, CSC’s Nograles get CA nod after bypass

MANILA, Philippines — Once bypassed by the Commission on Appointments, Commission on Elections chairperson George Garcia and Civil Service Commission chairperson Karlo Nograles have secured the approval of the powerful body that vets presidential appointments.

The CA confirmed Wednesday the appointments of Garcia and Nograles, who in June were bypassed as the body did not act on their appointment by then President Rodrigo Duterte due to a lack of quorum.

When President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office, he reappointed Garcia and Nograles to the Comelec and the CSC, respectively.

As a veteran elections lawyer, Garcia represented Marcos Jr. in the electoral protest in the 2016 vice presidential elections.

The Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, eventually dismissed the protest, saying Marcos Jr. failed to "substantiate his allegations of massive anomalies and irregularities in [then Vice President Leni Robredo’s favor]."

Prior to being picked by Duterte and Marcos as CSC chairperson, Nograles served as Cabinet secretary; presidential spokesperson; and spokesperson and co-chair of the government’s pandemic task force.

He also previously served as the representative of Davao City’s 1st district for eight years.

Garcia and Nograles’ terms would outlive that of Marcos’ as they are set to step down in 2029 while the president will leave office in 2028. — Xave Gregorio