Super Typhoon Henry enters Philippine Area of Responsibility

Philstar.com
August 31, 2022 | 6:57pm
Super Typhoon Henry enters Philippine Area of Responsibility
PAGASA will begin releasing tropical cyclone bulletins beginning 11 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Facebook / DOST PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said Super Typhoon Henry (international name: Hinnamnor) has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday as Tropical Depression Gardo continues to bring rains over northern Luzon.

PAGASA will begin releasing tropical cyclone bulletins beginning 11 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Gardo continues to maintain its strength, moving northward east of Northern Luzon. In a 6:24 p.m. advisory, the state weather bureau said areas in Isabela and the Mountain Province continues to experience moderate to occasionally heavy rains.

Light to moderate rains are also being experienced over parts of Ilocos Sur, Abra, Ifugao, and Kalinga, which are expected to last for two to three hours.

Affected residents are advised to prepare for the impact of tropical depression Gardo. Meanwhile, those living along mountain slopes are warned of the possibility of landslides and flashfloods.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier instructed its regional disaster risk reduction officials in the affected areas to start preparing for the forecasted weather conditions in their areas and monitor updates closely.

READ: Regional DRRM units told to prepare for Gardo, super typhoon Hinnamnor 

GARDOPH

HENRYPH
