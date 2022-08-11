^

Headlines

Court orders NTC to stop blocking Bulatlat website

Philstar.com
August 11, 2022 | 5:32pm
Court orders NTC to stop blocking Bulatlat website
Bulatlat managing editor Ronalyn Olea and lawyers Minnie Lopez and Floyd Tiongson of the National Union of People's Lawyers speak to media in front of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on July 8, 2022.
Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — Bulatlat reported Friday that they have scored a legal victory at a Quezon City court, which has ordered the National Telecommunications Commission to stop blocking the alternative news outlet’s website until the court decides on questions on the legality of the NTC order. 

In a tweet, Bulatlat said Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 306 Judge Dolly Rose Bolante-Prado granted its application for the issuance of a writ of preliminary injunction against the NTC memorandum.

"To the court, any limitation or restriction in the exercise of one’s right, no matter the extent, and for even minimal periods of time, is a form of deprivation, and clearly, a violation of such right," Bolante-Prado wrote in her decision, a portion of which was posted by Bulatlat.

The issuance of the writ is conditioned on Bulatlat’s posting of a bond in the amount of P100,000 either in cash or by surety, which will answer for the damages the defendants would suffer due to the injunction should it be proven that the news outlet is not entitled to it.

Bulatlat’s website was among the more than 20 sites which was ordered to be blocked by the NTC upon the request of former National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., who accused the sites of "being affiliated to and are supporting" communist rebels.

In his letter to the NTC, Esperon cited the government’s terrorist designation of the Communist Party of the Philippines, the New People’s Army and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines as basis for the blocking of the websites.

Bulatlat has argued that it is not a designated organization and that it is not affiliated with the CPP-NPA-NDF. It also said there is no legal basis for the NTC to block access to its website.

Under Republic Act No. 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations, designation only triggers the power of the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze the assets of designated groups. 

During oral arguments, government lawyers reiterated this before Supreme Court justices and the Department of Justice affirmed this position. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

BULATLAT

NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NTC chief says ABS-CBN must clear &lsquo;violations&rsquo; for deal with TV5

NTC chief says ABS-CBN must clear ‘violations’ for deal with TV5

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba was referencing those found by a House of Representatives panel in the 18th Congress which...
Headlines
fbtw
After Lydia de Vega&rsquo;s death, lawmakers stress need to support athletes even in retirement

After Lydia de Vega’s death, lawmakers stress need to support athletes even in retirement

8 hours ago
In paying tribute to Lydia de Vega following her death due to cancer, some lawmakers said there is a need to support athletes...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG's 'dialogue on Abra recovery' turns into discussion on drugs and jails

DILG's 'dialogue on Abra recovery' turns into discussion on drugs and jails

9 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos' visit to the quake-hit province of Abra saw more talk on continuing the Duterte administration's...
Headlines
fbtw
No more 'more fun in the Philippines'? DOT wants new slogan for rebrand

No more 'more fun in the Philippines'? DOT wants new slogan for rebrand

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The country’s long-time tourism slogan “it’s more fun in the Philippines” will be replaced in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Bongbong Marcos rests case on forfeiture of family&rsquo;s &lsquo;ill-gotten wealth&rsquo;

Bongbong Marcos rests case on forfeiture of family’s ‘ill-gotten wealth’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
President Marcos, through his lawyer Manuel Plaza III, has rested his case and opted to just adopt the evidence presented...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOLE distributes over P120 million to assist quake-hit individuals

DOLE distributes over P120 million to assist quake-hit individuals

1 hour ago
Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said Ilocos Region received P72 million in aid to assist 7,300 individuals, the Cordillera...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA mulls opening more off-site passport services, consular offices

DFA mulls opening more off-site passport services, consular offices

1 hour ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is looking into opening more temporary off-site passport services (TOPS) on top...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace investigating unauthorized plan to import 300,000 MT of sugar

Palace investigating unauthorized plan to import 300,000 MT of sugar

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The issuance of an "illegal" order allowing the importation of an additional 300,000 metric tons of sugar is now being investigated...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos pushes anew for bills creating virology, disease control centers

Marcos pushes anew for bills creating virology, disease control centers

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday pushed for the passage of measures creating a virology institute and a disease...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO 'notes' concerns over slow IT processes, sets second dialogue with provider

LTO 'notes' concerns over slow IT processes, sets second dialogue with provider

3 hours ago
"Many of those who transact with the LTO come from faraway places and would most likely allot time—even sacrifice their...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user