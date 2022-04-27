^

Headlines

Media-shy Marcos puzzled that press has difficulty interviewing him

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
April 27, 2022 | 10:54am
Media-shy Marcos puzzled that press has difficulty interviewing him
Broadcast journalist Erwin Tulfo and acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar interview presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. for the "The Chatroom" show.
Facebook / Erwin Tulfo

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:10 a.m.) — It is a puzzle for presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. why people are saying it is difficult to get to interview him.

Marcos, whose media bureau accredits journalists allowed to cover him and disseminates campaign information to just a few, has been criticized for being selective with his media engagements.

"I don't know kung saan sinasabing that mahirap ako i-ambush interview. I'm always out in public," he said in an exclusive interview with CNN Philippines.

He also said that he has other campaign activities planned when he is out.

"Ako, palagay ko hindi ako maglalagay ng spokesman. Haharap ako sa media (I don't think I will appoint a spokesman. I will face the media)... I don't understand bakit may spokesman ang presidente. Kaya naman i-explain ng presidente kahit na ano," Marcos said of his plans if elected. 

The Palace has an Office of the Presidential Spokesperson, although the role of spokesperson has also been performed in the past by the president's press secretary.

Hours before his taped interview aired on Tuesday, Marcos held a press conference — his first for the campaign season — with members of the press in Cagayan de Oro.

At the press conference, which was streamed on Facebook, Marcos was asked about fuel prices and on prospects for peace in Muslim Mindanao. At one point in the rare press conference, a member of the media even addressed him as President Marcos.

Access on the campaign trail

While it is true that Marcos has had many public events and campaign sorties, reporters following him on the campaign trail have struggled to be able to ask him questions.

There have been a few instances when Marcos answered a few questions from the media although the setup was not always ideal.

During a March 22 sortie in Cavite, Marcos allowed a rare ambush interview on between campaign events, where he was asked for his reaction to administration PDP-Laban party giving him its endorsement.

But when asked about estate taxes that the Bureau of Internal Revenue has been trying to collect from the Marcoses, the candidate chose to walk away.

Some members of the media coverage were advised that day that Marcos would grant an ambush interview. The Philstar.com team, also accredited by the campaign's media bureau, was not told about it beforehand.

Rappler reporter Lian Buan has also posted a video of her attempt to approach Marcos and ask about so-called negative campaigning. Buan was shoved away by campaign security and staff.

A separate video posted by BBC journalist Howard Johnson shows him asking Marcos how he can be a good president if he is passing up serious interviews. In the video, the British reporter had clear access to Marcos, who slowed down to listen to the question. Marcos then laughed and walked away.

Marcos has also declined invitations to some forums organized independently by the media and even by the Commission on Elections. He has opted to attend programs hosted by SMNI Network, whose owner Apollo Quiboloy endorses his presidential bid.

Early in the campaign, Marcos turned down an invitation to appear on GMA's The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews. The Marcos campaign said at the time that it believed Soho "will just focus on negativity about BBM which the UniTeam dislike."

2022 ELECTIONS

BONGBONG MARCOS

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PDP-Laban Cusi faction, UniTeam joining forces for rallies

PDP-Laban Cusi faction, UniTeam joining forces for rallies

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan faction composed of President Duterte’s allies and the UniTeam of presidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Probe ordered on 2nd boosters for ineligible

Probe ordered on 2nd boosters for ineligible

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday ordered an investigation on the administration of second COVID boosters to individuals...
Headlines
fbtw
Makabayan endorses 10 Senate bets for &lsquo;real patriotic change&rsquo;
play

Makabayan endorses 10 Senate bets for ‘real patriotic change’

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The progressive Makabayan coalition bared a full 12-person lineup of senatorial candidates it is supporting in the elections...
Headlines
fbtw
7 more Filipinos in Shanghai positive for COVID-19

7 more Filipinos in Shanghai positive for COVID-19

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Seven more Filipinos in Shanghai have tested positive for COVID, bringing to 17 the total number of cases, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
83% approve of Duterte&rsquo;s COVID-19 response &ndash; OCTA

83% approve of Duterte’s COVID-19 response – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Eight in every 10 Filipinos approve of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, results of an OCTA Research...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
MRT-3 says free rides program extended until end-May

MRT-3 says free rides program extended until end-May

15 minutes ago
"The ridership of the MRT-3 has improved...Before the pandemic, [it was just] 260,000. And although there was a pandemic,...
Headlines
fbtw
Election task force 'verifying' claims of election 'disruption but not destabilization' plots

Election task force 'verifying' claims of election 'disruption but not destabilization' plots

37 minutes ago
"There are reports and information that there are groups and individuals who are trying to disrupt the outcome of the elections,"...
Headlines
fbtw
'Massive search' on for Visayas cable thieves, PNP assures telco

'Massive search' on for Visayas cable thieves, PNP assures telco

49 minutes ago
“We are in constant coordination with the security team of the telco company. It’s also unfortunate that some...
Headlines
fbtw
COVAX to replace 3.6 million expired COVID-19 jabs &mdash; Duque

COVAX to replace 3.6 million expired COVID-19 jabs — Duque

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 55 minutes ago
The replacement of jabs comes with no additional cost, health chief Francisco Duque III said in a briefing aired Wednesd...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd: Over 37,000 public schools ready for 2022 Elections

DepEd: Over 37,000 public schools ready for 2022 Elections

1 hour ago
More than 37,000 public schools are ready to serve as polling centers for the national and local elections this 2022, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with