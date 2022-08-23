^

Headlines

SC issues writ of amparo for two missing labor organizers

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
August 23, 2022 | 4:02pm
SC issues writ of amparo for two missing labor organizers
Members of Gabriela, Kilusang Mayo Uno and other groups on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the Supreme Court as families of Magbanua and Juat filed a Petition seeking the issuance of a Writ of Amparo for the two labor organizers.
JUCRA pool photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has issued a writ of protection in favor of labor organizers Elizabeth “Loi” Magbanua and Alipio “Ador” Juat, who are allegedly abducted by the military.

In a statement from its Public Information Office, the SC en banc on Tuesday also referred their petition for the issuance of a writ of amparo to the Court of Appeals to hear their plea on August 30 and resolve the case within 10 days after its submission of decision.

The writ of amparo is a protection extended to petitioners when threats to their life, liberty and security emanate from the military, police and other state security forces. It covers extralegal killings and enforced disappearances or threats thereof.

Under the Rule on the Writ of Amparo, the verified written return must contain supporting affidavits with lawful defenses that the respondent did not violate or threaten the rights of the aggrieved party; actions taken by the respondent to determine the fate or whereabouts of the aggrieved party and relevant information in the possession of the respondent pertaining to the threat, act or omission against the aggrieved party.

“The return shall also state other matters relevant to the investigation, its resolution and the prosecution of the case. A general denial of the allegations in the petition shall not be allowed,” the Rules provided.

The SC also ordered the military officers named as respondents in the case to make a verified return of writ of amparo and file a comment before the CA within 72 hours after service of the directive.

Named as respondents are armed forces chief Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, Department of National Defense Officer-in-Charge Jose Faustino Jr., National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Director General Ricardo de Leon and five others from the military.

The SC also granted Temporary Protection Order to the petitioners, families of Magbanua and Juat, and barred the respondents from going within a radius of ne kilometer.

The petition

Magbanua and Juat are full-time community organizers for labor group Kilusang Mayo Uno.

Petitioners said the two were incommunicado for days after a meeting with workers in Valenzuela on May 3, prompting KMU to launch fact-finding missions.

Petitioner Maureen said she was able to talk to her father when the latter visited his other daugther where she learned the he and Magbanua were abducted on May 3. He also told his other daughter Marielle that he has been staying at Camp Aguinaldo.

Meanwhile, Magbanua has been incommunicado since May 3.

"Respondents and their agents and others acting on their behalf evidently violated and continue to violate the rights to life, liberty and security of [Juat and Magbanua]," the petitioners told the SC.

The petitioners also contended that even if Juat was able to visit his daughter and talk to his family do "not mean his right of liberty has not been violated and is continuously being violated" since he may be under duress. 

"The fact remains that both Loi and Ador are victims of enforced disappearance," they said.

SUPREME COURT

WRIT OF AMPARO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
"Ceding ground to China by claiming that we are not capable of winning a war against them falls into the trap of looking at...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Florita

LIVE updates: Severe Tropical Storm Florita

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on tropical cyclone Florita that developed into tropical depression just a day from the start...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on August 23 due to 'Florita'

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on August 23 due to 'Florita'

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Several local governmant units have ordered the suspension of work in government offices and classes in schools due to Severe...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA raises Signal No. 2 in 4 areas as 'Florita' becomes tropical storm
play

PAGASA raises Signal No. 2 in 4 areas as 'Florita' becomes tropical storm

1 day ago
Florita developed into a tropical storm at 8 a.m., according to PAGASA which said that further intensification is possible...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 3 up in parts of Cagayan, Isabela as Florita nears Northern Luzon

Signal No. 3 up in parts of Cagayan, Isabela as Florita nears Northern Luzon

8 hours ago
Florita, which intensified to a severe tropical storm early Tuesday, was last seen over the coastal waters of Palanan, Isabela....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH: Too soon to say if there has been local transmission of monkeypox

DOH: Too soon to say if there has been local transmission of monkeypox

34 minutes ago
The country’s fourth case of monkeypox—a 25-year-old Filipino—has no travel history to or from a country...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to go after those contributing to online sexual exploitation of children

Philippines to go after those contributing to online sexual exploitation of children

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
Government officials on Tuesday acknowledged that the Philippines has become the hub for explicit materials that cater to...
Headlines
fbtw
For lawmaker, no stopping death penalty revival even if Philippines is barred from doing so

For lawmaker, no stopping death penalty revival even if Philippines is barred from doing so

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
A lawmaker is once again pushing for the revival of death penalty even if the country is barred by an international agreement...
Headlines
fbtw
Public school classes, gov't work suspended in Metro Manila, 6 provinces

Public school classes, gov't work suspended in Metro Manila, 6 provinces

4 hours ago
"The same course of action for private schools and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads," the...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: COVID-19 jabs with extended shelf life 'safe, effective'

DOH: COVID-19 jabs with extended shelf life 'safe, effective'

5 hours ago
The DOH emphasized that the process of extending the shelf life of vaccines undergoes “thorough stability studies....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with