^

Headlines

Marcos urged to appoint new agriculture chief amid sugar mess

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
August 18, 2022 | 10:39am
Marcos urged to appoint new agriculture chief amid sugar mess
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. answers question directed to him by the members of the Palace media during a press briefing at the Heroes Hall in Malacañang, Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
PCOO / Robinson Niñal

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Thursday urged President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to address the “deeply problematic” leadership of the Department of Agriculture by appointing a new chief amid the sugar importation mess which the opposition lawmaker said is just the “tip of the iceberg” of the issues hounding the agency.

Upon assuming the presidency, Marcos took the agriculture portfolio saying there is a need to arrest rapidly rising food prices.

But controversy hit the Sugar Regulatory Administration, an attached agency of the DA, with officials of the regulatory body allowing the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar supposedly without the president’s go signal.

While the importation order contained Marcos’ signature, Malacañang claimed that this was forged and that the president rejected the plan to import sugar.

“The president should reconsider his position and appoint a competent person who would take charge of the DA, end all controversies in the department, and focus on helping farmers and ensuring adequate food supply in the country,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

She said having Marcos perform the tasks of agriculture chief only leads to “confusion and dysfunctionality in the bureaucracy,” noting that the president is already heading numerous government agencies and the armed forces.

“As clearly shown by the situation in the DA, it is very difficult to do all of those responsibilities and at the same time focus on the myriad of programs that must be handled by the DA Secretary,” Hontiveros said.

Marcos said he is eyeing to reorganize the SRA following the botched sugar importation and is going to assess how much inventory is left and whether the government would need to import elsewhere.

Sugar Order No. 4 already laid out the problem, as the raw sugar inventory will stand at less than 35,231 metric tons by the end of August. 

Likewise, the controversial order indicated that half of the supposed 300,000 import quota will go to industrial users, while the rest will be divided between producers and traders. 

Since the start of the year, the price of sugar has been rising at a pace of 5%, according to National Economic and Development Authority Sec. Arsenio Balisacan. — with a report from Ramon Royandoyan

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

RISA HONTIVEROS

SUGAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Imee hits DA plan to import white onions

Imee hits DA plan to import white onions

By Paolo Romero | 2 days ago
Sen. Imee Marcos yesterday hit the plan of the Department of Agriculture to import white onions supposedly to address a shortage...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila&rsquo;s 5G internet speed 4th worst in AsPac

Metro Manila’s 5G internet speed 4th worst in AsPac

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
Metro Manila has posted the fourth worst 5G speed among 11 Asia-Pacific cities, ranking behind its regional peers in terms...
Headlines
fbtw
6 Philippines hospitals receive global awards

6 Philippines hospitals receive global awards

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Six government hospitals have been recognized internationally for providing quality medical services, the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE plans September job fair for tourism, hospitality sectors

DOLE plans September job fair for tourism, hospitality sectors

16 hours ago
DOLE noted that the country already saw 1.1 million foreign travelers visit the Philippines since it reopened its borders...
Headlines
fbtw
Global health orgs recognize 6 Philippine hospitals

Global health orgs recognize 6 Philippine hospitals

21 hours ago
The World Stroke Organization granted the “diamond status” to Quirino Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Customs raids Pampanga sugar warehouse over alleged hoarding

Customs raids Pampanga sugar warehouse over alleged hoarding

25 minutes ago
President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. ordered the raid of Lison Building that houses the New Public Market...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayors firm on continuing no-contact apprehension despite opposition at LTO, SC

Mayors firm on continuing no-contact apprehension despite opposition at LTO, SC

2 hours ago
"[We] have joined together on a common stance to continue the implementation of NCAP within our respective territorial jurisdictions...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Omicron-specific vax in Philippines next year

DOH: Omicron-specific vax in Philippines next year

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
New Omicron-specific vaccines may become available in the country beginning early next year, the Department of Health said...
Headlines
fbtw
P4 increase in bread prices sought

P4 increase in bread prices sought

By Catherine Talavera | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Baking Industry Group (PhilBaking) is calling for a P4 increase in the price of Pinoy tasty and Pinoy pan...
Headlines
fbtw
House to start probe on no-contact apprehension

House to start probe on no-contact apprehension

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Investigation into the no-contact apprehension policy is starting to roll at the House of Representatives as the matter has...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with