^

Headlines

Marcos Jr. reminds PNP to be reasonable in use of force

Philstar.com
August 8, 2022 | 1:20pm
Marcos Jr. reminds PNP to be reasonable in use of force
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. speaks at the 121st Police Service Anniversary at the national police headquarters in Quezon City on August 8, 2022.
Screenshot from RTVM

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. reminded the Philippine National Police on Monday to use force only when it is necessary, reasonable, and justifiable.

He also told the police to make sure the performance of their duties is "devoid of discrimination."

Speaking at the 121st Police Service Anniversary at the PNP's national headquarters in Camp Crame, Marcos said that improvements within the national police were "inevitable" with the appointment of Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. as the next PNP chief.

"It is a must that the application of your mandate is firmly grounded on moral principles, integrity, accountability, and honesty to ensure continued rapport and support from the public," Marcos said as he addressed police generals in attendance. 

"For instance, the use of force must always be reasonable, justifiable, and only undertaken when necessary. Execution of authority must be fair, it must be impartial, it must be devoid of favoritism or discrimination regardless of race, gender, socioeconomic status, political affiliation, religious belief, and the like." 

Marcos went on to say that he was "proud" that the PNP, whom he called "vanguards of peace," had "done well" in their tasks. He made no mention of the PNP's use of water cannons against protesters on the day of his proclamation. 

The Commission on Human Rights has pointed out that the use of water cannons under Batas Pambansa 880 is the last resort and under the law, "shall not be used unless the public assembly is attended by actual violence or serious threats of violence." — Franco Luna

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos admin urged to assert arbitral award to help keep energy costs down

Marcos admin urged to assert arbitral award to help keep energy costs down

By Kaycee Valmonte | July 17, 2022 - 3:52pm
“Hopefully, the new Marcos administration will find the courage to exercise the much-needed political will, otherwise...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Philippines has obligations despite leaving ICC in 2019

Fact check: Philippines has obligations despite leaving ICC in 2019

By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
"We reject these claims as grave and deliberate mischaracterizations of international law," CenterLaw said.
Headlines
fbtw
House bill seeks 10 p.m. national curfew for minors

House bill seeks 10 p.m. national curfew for minors

23 hours ago
Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy (Bagong Henerasyon Party-list) filed House Bill 1016 or the “National Curfew Act” that...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Story on Pink Sisters, Cory doesn't mention nuns playing mahjong

Fact check: Story on Pink Sisters, Cory doesn't mention nuns playing mahjong

By Xave Gregorio | 3 days ago
A Facebook page claimed that Sister Christine Tan, who is said to have close ties with former President Cory Aquino, played...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo seeks contingency plan for OFWs in Taiwan

Tulfo seeks contingency plan for OFWs in Taiwan

By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo is urging the national government and other concerned agencies to come up with a contingency plan for overseas...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
House probe sought on purchase of 'pricey, outdated' laptops for teachers

House probe sought on purchase of 'pricey, outdated' laptops for teachers

50 minutes ago
Led by Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers party-list), the three-member group filed Monday House Resolution 189 directing the...
Headlines
fbtw
'Very high' positivity rates seen in 20 provinces &mdash; OCTA

'Very high' positivity rates seen in 20 provinces — OCTA

4 hours ago
Meanwhile, the positivity rate in Metro Manila rose to 17.5% from 15.5%.
Headlines
fbtw
'Ano na?': Commuter group urges DOTr update on EDSA Busway promises

'Ano na?': Commuter group urges DOTr update on EDSA Busway promises

4 hours ago
A transport advocacy network urged the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA, monsoon to bring rain in Luzon, Visayas

LPA, monsoon to bring rain in Luzon, Visayas

13 hours ago
An active low-pressure area last sighted 406 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan is forecast to bring rains to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker vows early deliberations on 2023 budget

Speaker vows early deliberations on 2023 budget

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Now that the composition of nearly all committees of the House of Representatives is almost done, the next move is to start...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with