Marcos Jr. reminds PNP to be reasonable in use of force

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. speaks at the 121st Police Service Anniversary at the national police headquarters in Quezon City on August 8, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. reminded the Philippine National Police on Monday to use force only when it is necessary, reasonable, and justifiable.

He also told the police to make sure the performance of their duties is "devoid of discrimination."

Speaking at the 121st Police Service Anniversary at the PNP's national headquarters in Camp Crame, Marcos said that improvements within the national police were "inevitable" with the appointment of Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. as the next PNP chief.

"It is a must that the application of your mandate is firmly grounded on moral principles, integrity, accountability, and honesty to ensure continued rapport and support from the public," Marcos said as he addressed police generals in attendance.

"For instance, the use of force must always be reasonable, justifiable, and only undertaken when necessary. Execution of authority must be fair, it must be impartial, it must be devoid of favoritism or discrimination regardless of race, gender, socioeconomic status, political affiliation, religious belief, and the like."

Marcos went on to say that he was "proud" that the PNP, whom he called "vanguards of peace," had "done well" in their tasks. He made no mention of the PNP's use of water cannons against protesters on the day of his proclamation.

The Commission on Human Rights has pointed out that the use of water cannons under Batas Pambansa 880 is the last resort and under the law, "shall not be used unless the public assembly is attended by actual violence or serious threats of violence." — Franco Luna