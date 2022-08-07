PNP chief vows to end ‘palakasan’ in promotions

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. yesterday vowed to end the “palakasan” system in the placement and promotion of police officers.

Azurin said he would restore order in the placement and promotion system wherein seniority and competency are observed.

“To avoid the ‘palakasan’ system in the promotion of our PNCOs (police non-commissioned officers), the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management must come up with the five-year recruitment, promotion, and retirement plan,” he said.

“This would also give the leadership a glimpse of the financial requirement necessary when requesting for our annual budget for personnel services,” Azurin added.

The “palakasan” system is when police officers who are qualified for promotion and placement in key positions are bypassed in favor of candidates with backers.

Azurin also promised to exercise with caution the powers of his office under Section 26 of Republic Act 6075 or the Department of the Interior and Local Government Act.

As PNP chief, Azurin has the power to direct and control tactical as well as strategic movements, deployment, placement and utilization of the police force or any of its units and personnel, including its equipment, facilities and other resources.

Azurin, who has kept a low profile, was chosen by President Marcos as his first police chief.

Under his term, Azurin said police personnel due for compulsory retirement shall receive all their benefits on the day or year of their retirement.