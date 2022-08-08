^

LPA, monsoon to bring rain in Luzon, Visayas

The Philippine Star
August 8, 2022
MANILA, Philippines — An active low-pressure area (LPA) last sighted 406 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan is forecast to bring rains to the western sections of Southern Luzon, Central Luzon and the Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon or habagat would also affect Metro Manila, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Bicol region, Visayas, Zamboanga peninsula, Zambales and Bataan.

Weather is expected to improve by tomorrow to Wednesday.

In a three-day weather outlook issued yesterday, the state weather bureau said Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region would have better conditions.

Metro Manila and Baguio City will be cloudy with some scattered rains today, but will also see improving weather conditions from tomorrow to Wednesday.

PAGASA said Mindanao is forecast to have generally fair weather with isolated rains but will experience more rainfall by Tuesday.

