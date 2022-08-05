^

'Highest since February 10': Philippines logs 4,439 new COVID-19 cases

Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 10:50am
'Highest since February 10': Philippines logs 4,439 new COVID-19 cases
Parents enroll their incoming grade 3 children at Parang Elementary School in Marikina on Monday, August 1, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday reported 4,439 additional COVID-19 cases—the highest single-day tally in nearly six months.

It was the highest tally since February 10 when the Department of Health logged 4,575 cases.

Latest data from the DOH showed there were 34,213 active cases. Total recoveries were at 3,695,323

 

 

 

The agency reported Monday that Metro Manila remained at moderate risk for COVID-19 spread. But the Philippines remained at low risk.

The capital region logged 14,879 additional cases in the last two weeks. Calabarzon had 9,507 cases, Central Luzon had 4,673 cases, Western Visayas had 2,707 cases, and Central Visayas had 2,061 cases.

The Philippines has registered more than 3.79 million coronavirus infections since the pandemic started in 2020.

COVID-related fatalities rose to 60,773 after 11 deaths were reported.

 

The Philippines sees a renewed spike in COVID-19 cases as it battles the threat of monkeypox and the rising dengue infections.

More than 71.7 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, only 16.2 million have received boosters. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

