Abra quake death toll rises to 11, damage now near P1.4B

The earthquake "caused damages to many households and establishments" in Abra.

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from the magnitude-7 earthquake that struck Abra and felt across parts of Luzon last week rose to 11 while the damage it brought to infrastructure and agriculture, combined, is now estimated at nearly P1.4 billion.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Friday in its latest situation report that another person died in the Cordillera Administrative Region as a result of the strong and shallow quake. This brought the death toll in the region to 10. While one person died from the Ilocos Region.

Estimated damage to agriculture also increased to P55.93 million from P54.03 million, while damage to infrastructure increased to P1.34 billion from P1.27 billion.

Most of the agricultural damage came in the form of damaged infrastructure, machinery and equipment, all of which affected 80 farmers or fisherfolk from the CAR.

Meanwhile, bulk of the infrastructure damage or around P724.02 million was recorded in the Ilocos region, which is home to many heritage sites.

Damage sustained from this earthquake still pales in comparison with the much more violent magnitude-7.8 tremor that struck Luzon in 1990, which left $369 million (around P8.75 billion at the time) in damage in its wake.

According to the NDRRMC, 448,990 people were affected by the quake, with 2,395 still in evacuation centers and 48,843 taking shelter elsewhere.

Assistance amounting to over P100 million has been given by the government to those affected. — Xave Gregorio