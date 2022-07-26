^

Headlines

Bill giving DTI power to regulate vapes, e-cigarettes lapses into law

Philstar.com
July 26, 2022 | 12:37pm
Bill giving DTI power to regulate vapes, e-cigarettes lapses into law
Under the new vape law, 18-year-olds can now also purchase the products instead of limiting it to individuals aged 21 years old and above. 
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Vape Bill or the “Vaporized Nicotine and Non-nicotine Products Regulation Bill” lapsed into law on July 25, a letter to Congress signed by Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez showed, making 18-year-olds eligible to purchase the products. 

Rodriguez said the bill lapsed into law pursuant to Article 6, Section 27 of the Constitution, which states that every bill already greenlighted by both houses of Congress becomes law if the president does not veto it within thirty days of receipt. 

Congress transmitted the bill to the Office of the President on June 24.

This means that the Department of Trade and Industry now has "regulatory jurisdiction" over vapes and other heated tobacco products, instead of the Department of Health's Food and Drug Administration.

Both the DOH and the FDA hoped the bill would get vetoed once it reaches the president. 

READ: FDA joins DOH in seeking veto of vape bill  

Under the new vape law, 18-year-olds can now also purchase the products instead of limiting it to individuals aged 21 years old and above. 

Multiple groups earlier opposed the bill, saying that regulation should be under the FDA since it involves the trade of products affecting public health and pointed out that it may introduce a “non-essential hazardous habit” to the youth. 

Public interest law group ImagineLaw in a statement Tuesday called the law a "betrayal of public health" that would lead more of the youth to take up vaping.

"The measure is against the overwhelming medical advice of medical associations and health experts," lawyer Sophia San Luis, ImagineLaw executive director, said.

ImagineLaw said it hopes the law will be implemented in the interest of public health and "not the commercial interests of those that pushed for its passage."

READ: Health expert wants Marcos to sustain stand vs vape 

In an ambush interview with reporters following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s address on Monday, Sen. Pia Cayetano told reporters that she will urge the Senate to enact a better version of the bill.

“Pagka-iyan hindi na-veto, ako isusulong ko talaga ‘yung magandang klaseng Vape Bill na FDA ang magre-regulate so gusto ko marinig kung ano ang attitude ng Senate leadership diyan,” Cayetano said. 

(If that does not get vetoed, I will push for a better version of the Vape Bill where the FDA will be the one to regulate the products so I really want to hear what the Senate leadership’s attitude on that will be.)  — with a report from Xave Gregorio

BONGBONG MARCOS

CONGRESS

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

VAPE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos' ideal education system: English-speaking students good at science and math

Marcos' ideal education system: English-speaking students good at science and math

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
In his first State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. described his plans for improving the education...
Headlines
fbtw
Things Marcos left out in his first SONA

Things Marcos left out in his first SONA

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
“He can be very honest that these are the problems of the country, because that is what he has come to as president,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Ateneo gunman faces multiple criminal raps

Ateneo gunman faces multiple criminal raps

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The police filed multiple criminal complaints against the Chao Tiao Yumol, the arrested gunman at the Ateneo de Manila U...
Headlines
fbtw
Agricultural groups laud Marcos commitment to modernize farms, support farmers

Agricultural groups laud Marcos commitment to modernize farms, support farmers

By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
Agricultural groups yesterday welcomed President Marcos’ commitment to modernize farms and provide support to farmers...
Headlines
fbtw
As expected, Romualdez is new speaker

As expected, Romualdez is new speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez officially bagged the position of Speaker in the 19th Congress – as expected, with votes...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Opposition raises issues 'missed' at Marcos Jr. SONA

Opposition raises issues 'missed' at Marcos Jr. SONA

1 minute ago
"If, by next year, we are on track to rise again, maybe by then it's an honest assessment. That's his campaign promise, so...
Headlines
fbtw
Supermajority lawmakers give glowing reviews for Marcos&rsquo; first SONA

Supermajority lawmakers give glowing reviews for Marcos’ first SONA

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address was met with rave reviews from some lawmakers part...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos mum on &lsquo;short term&rsquo; plans for commuters, mobility groups say

Marcos mum on ‘short term’ plans for commuters, mobility groups say

By Jan Cuyco | 4 hours ago
As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave tall orders to complete big-ticket railway projects in his first State of the Nation...
Headlines
fbtw
Workers present demands, doubt major change

Workers present demands, doubt major change

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Organized labor yesterday presented demands to the new Marcos administration, but expressed doubt about achieving much improvement...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP says Marcos&rsquo; SONA generally peaceful

PNP says Marcos’ SONA generally peaceful

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
There was no untoward incident during President Marcos’ first State of the Nation Address, the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with