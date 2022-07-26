Bill giving DTI power to regulate vapes, e-cigarettes lapses into law

Under the new vape law, 18-year-olds can now also purchase the products instead of limiting it to individuals aged 21 years old and above.

MANILA, Philippines — The Vape Bill or the “Vaporized Nicotine and Non-nicotine Products Regulation Bill” lapsed into law on July 25, a letter to Congress signed by Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez showed, making 18-year-olds eligible to purchase the products.

Rodriguez said the bill lapsed into law pursuant to Article 6, Section 27 of the Constitution, which states that every bill already greenlighted by both houses of Congress becomes law if the president does not veto it within thirty days of receipt.

Congress transmitted the bill to the Office of the President on June 24.

This means that the Department of Trade and Industry now has "regulatory jurisdiction" over vapes and other heated tobacco products, instead of the Department of Health's Food and Drug Administration.

Both the DOH and the FDA hoped the bill would get vetoed once it reaches the president.

Multiple groups earlier opposed the bill, saying that regulation should be under the FDA since it involves the trade of products affecting public health and pointed out that it may introduce a “non-essential hazardous habit” to the youth.

Public interest law group ImagineLaw in a statement Tuesday called the law a "betrayal of public health" that would lead more of the youth to take up vaping.

"The measure is against the overwhelming medical advice of medical associations and health experts," lawyer Sophia San Luis, ImagineLaw executive director, said.

ImagineLaw said it hopes the law will be implemented in the interest of public health and "not the commercial interests of those that pushed for its passage."

In an ambush interview with reporters following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s address on Monday, Sen. Pia Cayetano told reporters that she will urge the Senate to enact a better version of the bill.

“Pagka-iyan hindi na-veto, ako isusulong ko talaga ‘yung magandang klaseng Vape Bill na FDA ang magre-regulate so gusto ko marinig kung ano ang attitude ng Senate leadership diyan,” Cayetano said.

(If that does not get vetoed, I will push for a better version of the Vape Bill where the FDA will be the one to regulate the products so I really want to hear what the Senate leadership’s attitude on that will be.) — with a report from Xave Gregorio