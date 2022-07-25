^

Headlines

Inclusive agriculture system key to Philippine’s growth – Concepcion

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
July 25, 2022 | 12:00am
Inclusive agriculture system key to Philippineâs growth â Concepcion
Farmers take advantage of the good weather, as they plant rice seedlings in a village in Lingayen, Pangasinan on Saturday (July 23, 2022)
STAR / Cesar Ramirez

MANILA, Philippines — Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion has stressed the need for a more inclusive agriculture system, where the private sector helps small farmers grow.

“Agriculture is key to the growth of the Philippines,” Concepcion said in a statement over the weekend.

He added that a healthy agriculture industry would enable the country to better handle future food supply crises, especially with the private sector’s participation through Kapatid Angat Lahat program, which aims to create linkages between big business and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to aid inclusive growth.

In line with the efforts of big businesses to help MSMEs in agriculture scale up and become more productive, an initial meeting was recently held to explore inclusive solutions to the current food security problem.

The group comprised major players in Philippine agriculture, including Universal Leaf Phils. president Winston Uy, SL Agritech founder and Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry Inc. president Henry Lim Bon Liong, Bounty Fresh chief executive officer Tennyson Cheng, W Hydrocolloids Inc. and Marine Resources Development Corp. chairperson Rosalind Wee, and Jose Cojuangco & Sons chief operating officer Nando Cojuangco.

Among the suggestions drawn up during the meeting was to rebuild the agriculture value chain to make it more inclusive so that farmers are rewarded commensurate with the amount of work they do and the risk they take.

Former Piddig, Ilocos Norte mayor Eddie Guillen, who was also part of the meeting, shared how raising agricultural productivity had helped lower poverty incidence in his town from 40 percent to nine percent.

Guillen stressed that the national government should listen to local governments when it comes to addressing agriculture.

Apart from making the agriculture value chain more inclusive, participants in the meeting also called for data-based and science-backed practices in agriculture, such as the improvement of the country’s databases on commodities, more focus on soil health particularly for crops like rice and sugar, and investment in weather planning.

It was also suggested that protectionism should only be for commodities needed to survive calamities, cooperativism should be adopted at the municipal level and the industry should strive to produce premium and high-value crops, especially rice.

Addressing structural issues and outdated policies, consolidating idle land, reducing volatility and mitigating it through better crop insurance were also proposed as factors that can help create a better foundation for private sector-led growth in agriculture.

Meanwhile, the businessmen emphasized that small farmers could benefit from the scale, technology and best practices of big business, such as in meat processing and post-harvest processing of crops.

They said proper handling of produce and better logistical practices could reduce the current high rejection rates among local produce and make them more profitable for vegetable farmers, who stand to earn more per square meter of land if they increase their productivity and improve their handling and logistical processes.

AGRICULTURE

FARMERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence &mdash; Ateneo

Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence — Ateneo

5 hours ago
It was supposed to be a "joyous celebration" of achievement, but graduates, faculty and their families were "robbed" of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Kadamay calls for living wage, protection for informal workers ahead of SONA

Kadamay calls for living wage, protection for informal workers ahead of SONA

10 hours ago
In a strongly-worded statement on Saturday, the group laid out a six-point agenda, which they had hoped the government would...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys in New York learning self-defense amid anti-Asian attacks

Pinoys in New York learning self-defense amid anti-Asian attacks

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Following a series of attacks, Asians, especially Filipinos, have been learning self-defense and de-escalation and undergoing...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR urges openness, maximum tolerance at SONA rallies

CHR urges openness, maximum tolerance at SONA rallies

By Kaycee Valmonte | 10 hours ago
The government will be deploying over 20,000 state security forces and force multipliers will be on duty to "secure" the president’s...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH says ready with response protocol for monkeypox

DOH says ready with response protocol for monkeypox

By Kaycee Valmonte | 15 hours ago
The agency claims it has been preparing for the virus ever since it saw the rise in monkeypox cases in other countries last...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
10 provinces hit &lsquo;very high&rsquo; COVID-19 positivity rate

10 provinces hit ‘very high’ COVID-19 positivity rate

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
Ten provinces registered “very high” COVID-19 positivity rates or more than 20 percent as of July 22 compared...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;2.5 million registrants not yet approved as voters&rsquo;

‘2.5 million registrants not yet approved as voters’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Those who registered to vote in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections over 2.5 million in all are not yet sanctioned...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan denies Napoles&rsquo; bid to quash &lsquo;pork&rsquo; raps

Sandigan denies Napoles’ bid to quash ‘pork’ raps

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied the motion of detained businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles to quash her latest graft and malversation...
Headlines
fbtw
No moratorium on creation of new agencies &ndash; Zubiri

No moratorium on creation of new agencies – Zubiri

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
There is no need to have a moratorium in Congress on creating new departments and agencies despite the thrust of the Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers push barangay, SK polls postponement

Lawmakers push barangay, SK polls postponement

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
It will make sense if the national government postpones the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections scheduled on Dec....
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with