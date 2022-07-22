^

Headlines

OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate suddenly going up again

Philstar.com
July 22, 2022 | 3:13pm
OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate suddenly going up again
People queue outside SM City Sta. Mesa in Quezon City to register for the upcoming December 2022 barangay elections despite the light rainfall on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — After first projecting a peak in the surge of cases within the next week, independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research sounded the alarm Friday over the sudden uptick in positive cases in recent days. 

In an advisory, OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said that the positivity rate — which refers to the percentage of cases coming out positive — was suddenly on the uptrend again after going down for a number of days in a row. 

Per the Department of Health's latest update, Metro Manila made up 1,002 of the 2,828 new cases recorded nationwide on Thursday. Quezon City, Makati, and Manila were responsible for 215, 117, and 112 of those cases, respectively, while no other local government unit breached 100 cases. 

"It is not yet clear what is driving this change in trends. It is also not clear at this time when the peak will be reached in the NCR. Our projections show around 3,000 new cases nationwide on July 22, with about 1,100 in the NCR," David wrote. 

OCTA Research — among the most accurate groups in COVID-19 projections over the pandemic — was careful to clarify that its earlier projections were "based on data we obtained from testing laboratories care of the Department of Health."

To recall, it earlier said that the peak of the ongoing surge in cases was projected to end within seven days. This was because, they said, the daily positivity rate on July 15 reached 14 percent with the next three days showing consistently lower positivity rates. 

"However, the positivity rate jumped in July 19 and now shows an increasing trend, which hit 14.6 percent on July 20," the group said. 

"Cases are now rising in many parts of the country. The new sub-variants are immune evasive. We strongly advise the public to observe caution."

Experts have said that waning immunity against the coronavirus along with increased mobility could trigger small waves of transmission.

So far, only 15.1 million of the 154.1 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered were booster shots, according to the DOH National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier this week backed retaining the existing COVID-19 Alert Level System for the time being.

Franco Luna 

COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
As promised, Padilla begins push for federalism, other charter changes

As promised, Padilla begins push for federalism, other charter changes

By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
In filing Senate Resolution No. 6, Padilla made his case by pointing to what he said was the centralization of both political...
Headlines
fbtw
New US ambassador arrives in Philippines

New US ambassador arrives in Philippines

5 hours ago
MaryKay Carlson, the United States’ new envoy to the Philippines will present her letter of credence to President Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to resume talks with China on West Philippine Sea

Marcos urged to resume talks with China on West Philippine Sea

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
A Senate resolution has been filed urging President Marcos to resume bilateral talks with China to promote cooperation...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla resolution urges resumption of joint oil and gas development talks with China

Padilla resolution urges resumption of joint oil and gas development talks with China

20 hours ago
Sen. Robinhood Padilla on Thursday filed Senate Resolution No. 6, which urges President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to continue bilateral...
Headlines
fbtw
Mandatory military training in schools pushed

Mandatory military training in schools pushed

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
The National Youth Commission has urged President Marcos to issue an executive order making military training a requirement...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Padilla files bill pushing for legalization of medical marijuana

Padilla files bill pushing for legalization of medical marijuana

1 hour ago
Under the bill, the Department of Health shall establish Medical Cannabis Compassionate Centers in public tertiary hospitals...
Headlines
fbtw
QC gov't to 'review counter-points' in denial of permit to rally vs Marcos SONA

QC gov't to 'review counter-points' in denial of permit to rally vs Marcos SONA

4 hours ago
"I have instructed the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety to carefully review the counter-points that were...
Headlines
fbtw
Bulatlat appeals court rejection of TRO plea vs NTC blocking memorandum

Bulatlat appeals court rejection of TRO plea vs NTC blocking memorandum

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
“It is indubitable that Bulatlat.com is not accessible to a significant portion of the public. Hence, contrary to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Reverse &lsquo;rights violations, impunity&rsquo; under Duterte, HRW tells Marcos

Reverse ‘rights violations, impunity’ under Duterte, HRW tells Marcos

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Human Rights Watch says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has a "golden opportunity" to undo the policies of his predecessor...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo&rsquo;s Angat Buhay to reopen teleconsult program

Robredo’s Angat Buhay to reopen teleconsult program

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
The non-government organization established by former vice president Leni Robredo will relaunch Bayanihan E-Konsulta, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with