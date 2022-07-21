Robredo revives Bayanihan e-Konsulta as COVID-19 cases rise

MANILA, Philippines — Bayanihan e-Konsulta, a teleconsultation program initiated by former Vice President Leni Robredo in response to the pandemic during her term, is making a comeback through her Angat Buhay NGO.

“Because of the rising COVID cases here, Bayanihan e-Konsulta will reopen!” Robredo announced in Filipino on her Facebook page.

The response from people who want to volunteer had been overwhelming, with Robredo reporting on Twitter that 1,100 have signed up to join Bayanihan e-Konsulta’s revival.

Robredo initially called for only 50 non-medical volunteers and 40 medical volunteers who will man the teleconsultation platform remotely from their homes and on their own devices.

“The spirit of volunteerism is alive and well,” she said.

In less than 20 minutes, 1,100 volunteers already signed up for the resumption of Bayanihan e-Konsulta. Thank you???????? The spirit of volunteerism is alive and well???? — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) July 20, 2022

She said, however, that more volunteers may be needed depending on the number of requests on Bayanihan e-Konsulta.

Those who wish to be non-medical volunteers can sign up through bit.ly/ABekonsulta, while medical volunteers can sign up through bit.ly/ABekonsultadocs.

Bayanihan e-Konsulta was first launched in April 2021 following a rise in COVID-19 cases that resulted in another lockdown in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces, which made medical access difficult.

The teleconsultation service had to be paused during the campaign period as Robredo ran for president and her office sought permission from the Commission on Elections to continue their pandemic response programs.

The poll body granted an exemption to the Office of the Vice President in March, which allowed it to resume Bayanihan e-Konsulta and other responses to COVID-19.

A month before she stepped down from office, the OVP announced that Bayanihan e-Konsulta, which assisted thousands of patients, would be shut down to give way for the transition to the leadership of Vice President Sara Duterte. — Xave Gregorio