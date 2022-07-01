^

Headlines

Robredo’s Angat Buhay launches with challenge to harness campaign energy into advocacy

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
July 1, 2022 | 11:35am
Robredoâ€™s Angat Buhay launches with challenge to harness campaign energy into advocacy
Former vice president of the Philippines atty. Leni Robredo delivers her speech for the launch of the Angat Buhay Pilipinas NGO at the Leni-Kiko volunteer center in Katipunan on July 1, 2022. Robredo shares her team's plans going forward as well as thanking her supporters for volunteering on events.
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — Former Vice President Leni Robredo launched Friday her Angat Buhay non-government organization with a challenge to volunteers to sustain the energy they showed during her presidential campaign and channel this to advocacy and aid work.

“Our challenge now is how to harness our energy into something productive,” Robredo said in Filipino at the launch of Angat Buhay at her volunteer headquarters at Katipunan in Quezon City.

Robredo, who ran for president in the May polls but lost to her archrival President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said Angat Buhay will focus on four pillars, namely health, education, disaster relief and response, and community engagement.

But she stressed that these would not be possible without the help of volunteers.

“All these would only work if we would continue the flow of energy that we showed during the campaign,” Robredo said.

Thousands flooded streets during Robredo’s rallies across the country during the campaign in a massive show of force for the then presidential candidate who was trailing behind Marcos Jr. in pre-election surveys.

But despite the mammoth crowds at her rallies, the former vice president still ended up losing in the race to Malacañang by over 16 million votes.

For Robredo, however, she and her supporters still emerged victorious.

“We weren’t failures during the election. We were victorious because of the campaign, we were able to start the spirit of volunteerism,” she said.

During the launch, Robredo, who is serving as the NGO’s chairperson, bared that they were not able to register Angat Buhay as a corporation as a different entity had registered with the same name years back.

Instead, they registered with government regulators as Angat Pinas Inc., but will continue to use Angat Buhay as the name of their program.

She also said that a museum featuring memorabilia and other materials from her presidential campaign called “Museo ng Pag-asa” will be opened within the month in a building that will also house Angat Buhay’s offices.

LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The president-in-waiting has asked for a few more days to complete his Cabinet, but so far, the following have accepted their...
Headlines
fbtw
Rolando Andaya, former House leader and budget chief, dies at 53

Rolando Andaya, former House leader and budget chief, dies at 53

By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
Former House Majority Leader, budget chief and Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando “Nonoy” Andaya Jr., has died at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte exits Malaca&ntilde;ang, skips Marcos inauguration
play

Duterte exits Malacañang, skips Marcos inauguration

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 23 hours ago
Rodrigo Duterte received his departure honors at the Malacañang Palace Grounds before his term officially ended on...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos leads oath taking of Cabinet members

Marcos leads oath taking of Cabinet members

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday administered the oath of some of his Cabinet members and officials of the Ilocos region, including...
Headlines
fbtw
DAR flagged over P948 million unliquidated fund transfer

DAR flagged over P948 million unliquidated fund transfer

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Department of Agrarian Reform over unliquidated fund transfers to various agencies...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
NEA tells electric cooperatives to conserve on fuel amid oil price spikes

NEA tells electric cooperatives to conserve on fuel amid oil price spikes

1 hour ago
The National Electrification Administration (NEA) has told electric cooperatives (ECs) to save on fuel consumption through...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA Research: Positivity rates up in Metro Manila, ten other places

OCTA Research: Positivity rates up in Metro Manila, ten other places

3 hours ago
"Positivity rates in select regions. NCR positivity rate increased to 7.5%. Cavite positivity rate up to 13.2%. Let us all...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite youth leader arrests, PNP cites generally peaceful inauguration day

Despite youth leader arrests, PNP cites generally peaceful inauguration day

4 hours ago
“Through the activation of Manila Task Force Shield, our police force along with other government agencies have successfully...
Headlines
fbtw
'Domeng' keeps strength, enhances southwest monsoon

'Domeng' keeps strength, enhances southwest monsoon

4 hours ago
Domeng was last spotted 950 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes. It is heading north at 20 km per hour.
Headlines
fbtw
Diplomatic corps wishes Marcos presidency well

Diplomatic corps wishes Marcos presidency well

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Members of the diplomatic community yesterday vowed to cooperate with the administration of President Marcos and expressed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with