Philippines logs 14,640 COVID cases from July 11 to 17

Commuters wait in long queues for a "Libreng Sakay" by the Department of Transportation at the EDSA Carousel Bus Station along Main Avenue on Monday morning, July 18, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 14,640 new COVID-19 cases—or an average of 2,091 infections a day—from July 11 to 17, the Department of Health said Monday.

Infections in the Philippines rose by 44% in the last seven days, according to the agency’s latest COVID-9 bulletin.

Of the new cases, 35 had severe and critical illness.

A total of 589 severe and critical patients are currently getting treatment for the respiratory disease in hospitals, representing 8.7% of the nation’s COVID-19 admissions.

According to the DOH, 18.3% of 2,630 beds in intensive care units are occupied, and 23.8% of 21,809 non-ICU beds are used.

The department added it verified one COVID-related fatality. The death occurred in October 2021.

The Philippines has confirmed 3.7 million COVID-19 infections, with 60,641 deaths, since the pandemic started in 2020.

The country is battling a renewed increase in cases, fueled by the presence of fast-spreading variants, increased mobility of the public, and waning vaccine immunity.

More than 71.3 million people have completed vaccination against COVID-19. However, only around 15.6 million have gotten booster shots.

Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. designated Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire as the officer-in-charge of the DOH.