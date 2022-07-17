^

Headlines

Marcos admin urged to assert arbitral award to help keep energy costs down

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
July 17, 2022 | 3:52pm
Marcos admin urged to assert arbitral award to help keep energy costs down
In this undated handout photo received from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on April 25, 2021, coast guard personnel conduct maritime exercise near Pag-asa island in the West Philippine Sea.
AFP / Philippine Coast Guard, Released

MANILA, Philippines — Retired Associate Justice Antonio Carpio hopes that country’s new leadership will have the “political will” when asserting the 2016 ruling in the arbitration case against China, which would allow Manila use of natural resources, like oil and gas, in the West Philippine Sea.

Data from the country’s Department of Energy provides the resource potential of the Recto Bank (international name: Reed bank), which is within the West Philippine Sea, stood at 165 million barrels of oil and 3,486 billion cubic feet of gas. 

Malampaya, which powers 20% of the country’s electricity needs, is seen to be fully depleted by 2027.

“Without Reed Bank, the Philippines will have to import LNG — Liquefied Natural Gas — to feed its gas-fired powerplants in Luzon,” Carpio said.

“This will send our energy costs, already the highest in Asia, soaring through the roof, burdening the consuming public and driving away potential investors.”

READ: Southeast Asia’s lofty gas plans pose threats to waters rich with marine life

The historic arbitral award invalidates China’s so-called nine-dash-line claims over much of the South China Sea and provides that some of the areas are within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf. 

Carpio wants President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to be firm when dealing with China to ensure that the ruling is enforced as China has long ignored it and the previous administration was “in severe deficit when dealing with China.”

He pointed out that former President Rodrigo Duterte in April this year “slavishly ordered Forum Energy, the Service Contractor in Reed Bank, not to send its survey ship to Reed Bank” even if it is within the Philippines’ EEZ.

“Hopefully, the new Marcos administration will find the courage to exercise the much-needed political will, otherwise Filipinos will be condemned to suffer even higher energy costs than what they are already experiencing today,” Carpio said. 

Carpio noted that two other countries in Southeast Asia were able to assert their sovereignty over their EEZ.

“Two coastal states, Malaysia and Indonesia, whose EEZ are enroached by China’s nine-dash line, asserted their sovereign rights in their EEZs despite threats of war from China and harassment from Chinese Coast Guard vessels,” Carpio said.

“Malaysia and Indonesia successfully asserted their sovereign rights even without an arbitral award or a Mutual Defense Treaty with a nuclear armed state.” — with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
China wants to charge an interest rate of three percent for loans sought by the Philippines to build three railway projects,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr.: No need for law making COVID-19 boosters mandatory

Marcos Jr.: No need for law making COVID-19 boosters mandatory

By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
Marcos Jr. said the government would conduct a booster shot campaign in preparation for the resumption of face-to-face classes...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;International alliances needed to enforce West Philippine Sea ruling&rsquo;

‘International alliances needed to enforce West Philippine Sea ruling’

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
The Philippines should enlist the support and cooperation of its international allies in order to fully enforce the 2016 ruling...
Headlines
fbtw
US House agrees to block aid to PNP until PH meets basic human rights standards

US House agrees to block aid to PNP until PH meets basic human rights standards

By Xave Gregorio | 2 days ago
The House of Representatives of the United States has agreed on an amendment to a defense spending measure blocking aid, including...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy tourist assaulted in New York

Pinoy tourist assaulted in New York

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
The Philippine consulate general in New York yesterday advised the Filipino community to remain vigilant after an 18-year-old...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Talks over infrastructure projects ongoing, Chinese Embassy says

Talks over infrastructure projects ongoing, Chinese Embassy says

2 hours ago
“China is open for technical discussions over our government-to-government projects, and is ready to carry our cooperation...
Headlines
fbtw
Rising prices challenge content creators on how they present food

Rising prices challenge content creators on how they present food

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Actress and food vlogger Judy Ann Santos recently made ripples with her decision to stop content production for now because,...
Headlines
fbtw
UN expert calls for, Makabayan bloc seeks decriminalization of libel

UN expert calls for, Makabayan bloc seeks decriminalization of libel

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
“Criminal libel law has no place in a democratic country and should be repealed.”
Headlines
fbtw
FDA: Lucky Me! products made in the Philippines are safe to eat

FDA: Lucky Me! products made in the Philippines are safe to eat

6 hours ago
The clarification comes after some of the brand’s products were recalled from European and Taiwanese market shelves...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH urged to reform health advisory body

DOH urged to reform health advisory body

By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
Reforming the Health Technology Assessment Council should be one of the first acts of Department of Health officer-in-charge...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with