Marcos wants further study of COVID-19 alert level scheme â€” DOH

Marcos wants further study of COVID-19 alert level scheme — DOH

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. answers questions from the media at a press briefing at Heroes Hall in Malacañang, Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Health to further study the COVID-19 alert level scheme being implemented by the government, the agency said Friday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the alert level system was discussed during the department’s meeting with Marcos.

“He had some form of guidance for us. Mayroon siyang komento, in-analyze niya kung ano ‘yung mga metrics natin ngayon at binigyan niya kami ng instruction to further study this alert level para maging mas appropriate in our situation,” Vergeire told state broadcaster People’s Television.

(He had some form of guidance for us. He had comments and analyzed our current metrics. He also gave us an instruction to further study this alert level [system] for it to be more appropriate in our situation.)

In September 2021, the alert level system, which has five tiers, replaced the quarantine classification comprised of enhanced community quarantine, modified ECQ, general community quarantine, and modified GCQ.

The alert level of an area is based on the average daily attack rate and the healthcare utilization rate.

Metro Manila is under the most lenient Alert Level 1 until July 15. Under Alert Level 1, all establishments or activities are allowed to operate or be undertaken at full onsite or venue capacity.

Scale up booster uptake

Marcos has also instructed the DOH to ramp up the COVID-19 booster uptake as infections continue to rise, Vergeire said.

According to the health official, around 40 million eligible Filipinos have yet to receive their first COVID-19 boosters. Latest data showed that only 15.17 million have gotten booster shots.

Vergeire, who also serves as the interim chairperson of the National Vaccination Operations Center, said the government will bring the vaccines closer to people.

“Gagawa tayo ng mga pagsusuyod ng mga lugar na malalayo, lugar kung saan ang ating mga kababayan ay hindi talaga maka-access ng vaccination sites. We will go house-to-house for our senior citizens,” she said, adding the agency will seek the assistance of the education, labor, and interior departments.

(We will go to far-flung areas, in places where our countrymen have no access to vaccination sites. We will go house-to-house for our senior citizens.) — Gaea Katreena Cabico