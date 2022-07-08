^

Headlines

Marcos wants further study of COVID-19 alert level scheme — DOH

Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 3:58pm
Marcos wants further study of COVID-19 alert level scheme â€” DOH
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. answers questions from the media at a press briefing at Heroes Hall in Malacañang, Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
OPS / Robertson Ninal

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Health to further study the COVID-19 alert level scheme being implemented by the government, the agency said Friday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the alert level system was discussed during the department’s meeting with Marcos.

“He had some form of guidance for us. Mayroon siyang komento, in-analyze niya kung ano ‘yung mga metrics natin ngayon at binigyan niya kami ng instruction to further study this alert level para maging mas appropriate in our situation,” Vergeire told state broadcaster People’s Television.

(He had some form of guidance for us. He had comments and analyzed our current metrics. He also gave us an instruction to further study this alert level [system] for it to be more appropriate in our situation.)

In September 2021, the alert level system, which has five tiers, replaced the quarantine classification comprised of enhanced community quarantine, modified ECQ, general community quarantine, and modified GCQ.

The alert level of an area is based on the average daily attack rate and the healthcare utilization rate.

Metro Manila is under the most lenient Alert Level 1 until July 15. Under Alert Level 1, all establishments or activities are allowed to operate or be undertaken at full onsite or venue capacity.

Scale up booster uptake

Marcos has also instructed the DOH to ramp up the COVID-19 booster uptake as infections continue to rise, Vergeire said.

According to the health official, around 40 million eligible Filipinos have yet to receive their first COVID-19 boosters. Latest data showed that only 15.17 million have gotten booster shots.

Vergeire, who also serves as the interim chairperson of the National Vaccination Operations Center, said the government will bring the vaccines closer to people.

“Gagawa tayo ng mga pagsusuyod ng mga lugar na malalayo, lugar kung saan ang ating mga kababayan ay hindi talaga maka-access ng vaccination sites. We will go house-to-house for our senior citizens,” she said, adding the agency will seek the assistance of the education, labor, and interior departments.

(We will go to far-flung areas, in places where our countrymen have no access to vaccination sites. We will go house-to-house for our senior citizens.) — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

COVID-19 VACCINES

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PhilSys seen to improve 4Ps cash transfer, beneficiaries urged to register

PhilSys seen to improve 4Ps cash transfer, beneficiaries urged to register

By Jan Cuyco | 8 hours ago
There would be no need for beneficiaries registered in the Philippine Identification System to present physical IDs when claiming...
Headlines
fbtw
DPWH to close parts of major roads in Metro Manila for weekend repairs

DPWH to close parts of major roads in Metro Manila for weekend repairs

7 hours ago
The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 11.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos given more time to prepare for forfeiture case

Marcos given more time to prepare for forfeiture case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
More time and a new chance have been given to President Marcos to defend himself in the civil forfeiture case being tried...
Headlines
fbtw
Bulatlat takes Esperon's request for blocking of website to court

Bulatlat takes Esperon's request for blocking of website to court

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Bulatat said the NTC memorandm is ultra vires (beyond legal power of authority) as it stressed that nothing in the EO that...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: Law protects women involved in illicit affairs

SC: Law protects women involved in illicit affairs

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Even if a woman is just a paramour, she is still protected under the law, the Supreme Court stressed in a decision it released...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines not affected by 'Lucky Me!' product recalls in other countries &mdash; DOH

Philippines not affected by 'Lucky Me!' product recalls in other countries — DOH

25 minutes ago
An official from the Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said that the Philippine production of instant noodles from the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
“He has a slight fever, but he is otherwise okay. Those in close contact with him are currently being informed by the...
Headlines
fbtw
CA upholds Maria Ressa, ex-Rappler staff&rsquo;s cyber libel conviction

CA upholds Maria Ressa, ex-Rappler staff’s cyber libel conviction

2 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has denied Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and a former staffer’s appeal against their cyber libel conviction...
Headlines
fbtw
COA flags UP for failing to utilize P53 million funds for COVID-19 projects

COA flags UP for failing to utilize P53 million funds for COVID-19 projects

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged the University of the Philippines System (UPS) over the non-utilization of funds...
Headlines
fbtw
Badoy's red-tagging 'encourages harassment' of volunteers &mdash; Angat Buhay

Badoy's red-tagging 'encourages harassment' of volunteers — Angat Buhay

2 hours ago
"Her claims are utterly baseless and completely false, and worse, encourage the harassment of our staff members, volunteers,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with