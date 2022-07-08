^

Headlines

Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 3:11pm
Marcos tests positive for COVID-19
New Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (C) waves to supporters as his sons look on after being sworn in as the country's new leader, during the inauguration ceremony at the National Museum in Manila on June 30, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:46 p.m.) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 in antigen test, Malacañang announced Friday.

“He has a slight fever, but he is otherwise okay. Those in close contact with him are currently being informed by the Presidential Management Staff to observe their symptoms,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a briefing.

Cruz-Angeles added that the president’s eldest son, Rep. Sandro Marcos (Ilocos Norte), has tested negative for COVID-19. Meanwhile, his wife Liza, and their sons Simon and Vincent are out of town and have not been exposed to the chief executive.

According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, an antigen test is already enough to determine that Marcos is positive for the virus because he is manifesting symptoms.

Vergeire also said that Marcos can have face-to-face activities after a seven-day isolation and after his symptoms are resolved.

Since Marcos tested positive for COVID-19, Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez attended briefings on “matters of security instead,” Cruz-Angeles said.

The president would not be able to participate in the event of the US Embassy in Manila celebrating the 246th anniversary of the country’s independence, but would virtually attend and deliver a message at the meeting of the leagues of mayors and governors.

2nd time

In 2020, Marcos also contracted COVID-19.

“The president encourages the public to get their vaccine series and boosters,” Cruz-Angeles said.

Over 70 million people in the Philippines have completed COVID-19 vaccination since March 2021. However, only around 15.2 million have gotten boosters.

The country is once again seeing an increase in cases, fueled by the presence of fast-spreading variants with immune escape characteristics, increased mobility, and waning vaccine immunity.

In his inaugural speech delivered last week, Marcos said his administration will fix the shortcomings in the COVID-19 response “out in the open.” He, however, has yet to appoint a health secretary.

COVID-19

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PhilSys seen to improve 4Ps cash transfer, beneficiaries urged to register

PhilSys seen to improve 4Ps cash transfer, beneficiaries urged to register

By Jan Cuyco | 8 hours ago
There would be no need for beneficiaries registered in the Philippine Identification System to present physical IDs when claiming...
Headlines
fbtw
DPWH to close parts of major roads in Metro Manila for weekend repairs

DPWH to close parts of major roads in Metro Manila for weekend repairs

7 hours ago
The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 11.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos given more time to prepare for forfeiture case

Marcos given more time to prepare for forfeiture case

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
More time and a new chance have been given to President Marcos to defend himself in the civil forfeiture case being tried...
Headlines
fbtw
Bulatlat takes Esperon's request for blocking of website to court

Bulatlat takes Esperon's request for blocking of website to court

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Bulatat said the NTC memorandm is ultra vires (beyond legal power of authority) as it stressed that nothing in the EO that...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: Law protects women involved in illicit affairs

SC: Law protects women involved in illicit affairs

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Even if a woman is just a paramour, she is still protected under the law, the Supreme Court stressed in a decision it released...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines not affected by 'Lucky Me!' product recalls in other countries &mdash; DOH

Philippines not affected by 'Lucky Me!' product recalls in other countries — DOH

25 minutes ago
An official from the Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said that the Philippine production of instant noodles from the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants further study of COVID-19 alert level scheme &mdash; DOH

Marcos wants further study of COVID-19 alert level scheme — DOH

52 minutes ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the alert level system was discussed during the department’s meeting...
Headlines
fbtw
CA upholds Maria Ressa, ex-Rappler staff&rsquo;s cyber libel conviction

CA upholds Maria Ressa, ex-Rappler staff’s cyber libel conviction

2 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has denied Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and a former staffer’s appeal against their cyber libel conviction...
Headlines
fbtw
COA flags UP for failing to utilize P53 million funds for COVID-19 projects

COA flags UP for failing to utilize P53 million funds for COVID-19 projects

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged the University of the Philippines System (UPS) over the non-utilization of funds...
Headlines
fbtw
Badoy's red-tagging 'encourages harassment' of volunteers &mdash; Angat Buhay

Badoy's red-tagging 'encourages harassment' of volunteers — Angat Buhay

2 hours ago
"Her claims are utterly baseless and completely false, and worse, encourage the harassment of our staff members, volunteers,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with