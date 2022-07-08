Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

New Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (C) waves to supporters as his sons look on after being sworn in as the country's new leader, during the inauguration ceremony at the National Museum in Manila on June 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:46 p.m.) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 in antigen test, Malacañang announced Friday.

“He has a slight fever, but he is otherwise okay. Those in close contact with him are currently being informed by the Presidential Management Staff to observe their symptoms,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a briefing.

Cruz-Angeles added that the president’s eldest son, Rep. Sandro Marcos (Ilocos Norte), has tested negative for COVID-19. Meanwhile, his wife Liza, and their sons Simon and Vincent are out of town and have not been exposed to the chief executive.

According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, an antigen test is already enough to determine that Marcos is positive for the virus because he is manifesting symptoms.

Vergeire also said that Marcos can have face-to-face activities after a seven-day isolation and after his symptoms are resolved.

Since Marcos tested positive for COVID-19, Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez attended briefings on “matters of security instead,” Cruz-Angeles said.

The president would not be able to participate in the event of the US Embassy in Manila celebrating the 246th anniversary of the country’s independence, but would virtually attend and deliver a message at the meeting of the leagues of mayors and governors.

2nd time

In 2020, Marcos also contracted COVID-19.

“The president encourages the public to get their vaccine series and boosters,” Cruz-Angeles said.

Over 70 million people in the Philippines have completed COVID-19 vaccination since March 2021. However, only around 15.2 million have gotten boosters.

The country is once again seeing an increase in cases, fueled by the presence of fast-spreading variants with immune escape characteristics, increased mobility, and waning vaccine immunity.

In his inaugural speech delivered last week, Marcos said his administration will fix the shortcomings in the COVID-19 response “out in the open.” He, however, has yet to appoint a health secretary.