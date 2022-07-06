^

Headlines

China ‘highly appreciates’ Marcos Jr.’s commitment to friendly relations

Philstar.com
July 6, 2022 | 1:42pm
China âhighly appreciatesâ Marcos Jr.âs commitment to friendly relations
Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo welcomes Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Department of Foreign Affairs on July 6, 2022.
DFA / Philip Adrian Fernandez

MANILA, Philippines — China "highly appreciates" President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s plan to continue pursuing a "friendly policy" to Beijing, similar to former President Rodrigo Duterte's, saying the president's comments send a positive signal to the world.

“We highly appreciate President Marcos’ recent commitment to pursuing friendly policy toward China and we speak highly of his recent statements that have sent out a very positive signal to the outside world,” Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday

He noted that the president’s statements has been implying that “China is the strongest partner of the Philippines.” 

Wang is on an official visit and will be the first foreign dignitary received by Marcos Jr. and his Manila counterpart, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo. 

Wang paid a courtesy call on Manalo at the Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday morning and expressed that the two countries should "join hands and further enhance mutual trust [and] expand mutually beneficial cooperation." 

An audio recording of their opening statements was provided to reporters by the DFA. 

Manalo, in his statement, noted that the security situation around the country is now more intricate due to the ever-changing political, economic, and socio-cultural situation.

"China has been a good friend and a close partner of the Philippines in our [post-pandemic] recovery efforts and we have stood shoulder-to-shoulder in times of great difficulty, helping one another so that we may both bring progress to our people and nation," he said.

Wang will also pay a courtesy call on President Marcos Jr.

‘Other dimensions’

In a press briefing held on Tuesday afternoon, Marcos Jr. said he wants to expand talks between the two countries beyond issues in the West Philippine Sea toward other dimensions such as cultural and educational exchanges, military, and other areas of cooperation.

"The agenda I’m sure will be to strengthen ties between China and the Philippines and of course to find ways to work to resolve the conflicts that we have," Marcos Jr. said when asked about the meeting with Wang. 

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign minister on Wednesday said that they are "ready to work toward the same direction with the Philippines."

Wang also gave a nod to the Duterte administration’s relationship with China. Duterte’s foreign policy was seen as a pivot to Beijing from historically warm ties with the US, treaty ally and former colonizer. 

China has funded several projects of the Duterte administration’s “Build, build, build” infrastructure initiative. 

"The correct strategic guidance from the leaderships and the top leaders of our two countries, China-Philippine relations overcame all sorts of difficulties and achieved this turnaround and is continuously moving forward," Wang said. — Kaycee Valmonte

CHINA

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bulacan ecozone can be under COA periodic audit &ndash; Salceda

Bulacan ecozone can be under COA periodic audit – Salceda

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The Bulacan ecozone bill vetoed by President Marcos can still be replaced with legislation that includes provisions for periodic...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to meet Chinese foreign minister

Marcos to meet Chinese foreign minister

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
Apart from the West Philippine Sea issue, President Marcos also intends to discuss matters that can strengthen Philippine-China...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo vows to go after 4Ps cash aid &lsquo;racketeers&rsquo;

Tulfo vows to go after 4Ps cash aid ‘racketeers’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
Some beneficiaries of the government’s cash assistance program will face criminal charges for allegedly misusing the...
Headlines
fbtw
USAID trains DENR, BFAR on coral reef CSI

USAID trains DENR, BFAR on coral reef CSI

By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development, recently trained Philippine government...
Headlines
fbtw
Distribution of P500 targeted cash transfer starts today &ndash; Tulfo &nbsp;

Distribution of P500 targeted cash transfer starts today – Tulfo  

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 2 days ago
After vowing to clean up the list of beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, Social Welfare Secretary Erwin...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
OVP offers medical, burial assistance to public through satellite offices

OVP offers medical, burial assistance to public through satellite offices

11 minutes ago
The satellite offices, which will be rolling out the medical and burial assistance programs, were launched on July 1—...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace declares July 9 a regular holiday for Eid'l Adha

Palace declares July 9 a regular holiday for Eid'l Adha

1 hour ago
Eid’l Adha—also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice”—is one of the two greatest feasts of Isl...
Headlines
fbtw
Amid sexual abuse allegations, PHSA says working to provide 'safe learning environment'

Amid sexual abuse allegations, PHSA says working to provide 'safe learning environment'

4 hours ago
Laguna-based boarding school Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA), which has been hounded by allegations of abuse, said...
Headlines
fbtw
Civil partnerships for straight, same-sex couples pushed anew in House

Civil partnerships for straight, same-sex couples pushed anew in House

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
The bill will be a “landmark effort to provide civil rights, benefits and responsibilities to couples previously unable...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects more cases of Omicron subvariants

Philippines detects more cases of Omicron subvariants

6 hours ago
Of the total, 43 were BA.5 cases, 20 were BA.2.12.1 cases, and four were BA.4 cases.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with