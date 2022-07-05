DFA hits pause in authentication services in some NCR offices

MANILA, Philippines — Some of the Department of Foreign Affairs’ Authentication Services in Metro Manila consular offices will be temporarily unavailable as their staff will undergo “intensive personnel training” in DFA Aseana.

As a result, the DFA’s Authentication Services in four of its consular offices in the National Capital Region will temporarily be unavailable.

These are offices in charge of verifying the origin of public documents as well as ensuring the legitimacy of the signature and authority of the public official who signed the said document that will be used abroad.

In an advisory published Tuesday, the DFA said that the following NCR Consular Offices’ Authentication Services will be unavailable on the scheduled dates:

CO NCR West in SM Manila: July 18 to 29

CO NCR East in SM Megamall: August 1 to 12

CO NCR Northeast in Ali Mall Cubao: August 15 to 26

CO NCR South in Alabang Town Center: August 29 to September 9

The DFA said walk-in applicants may only be accommodated by DFA Aseana.

Meanwhile, those with online appointments scheduled on the affected dates at the CO NCR West SM Manila office may be accommodated at the DFA Aseana on the same date of their original appointments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants are reminded to bring with them their proof of their appointment confirmation and their documents. — Kaycee Valmonte