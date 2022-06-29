DFA reschedules NCR West Consular Office June 30 appointments

This photo release shows the Department of Foreign Affairs building in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it will reach out to those affected by the temporary suspension of operations of its NCR West Consular Office, which is located at SM City Manila.

The NCR West Consular Office will be closed on Thursday, June 30, and will resume operations on Friday, July 1.

Related Story Isko Moreno declares June 30 non-working holiday for Marcos inauguration

Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno earlier declared June 30 a special non-working holiday in observance of the inauguration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. through Executive Order No. 53.

Marcos Jr. will be taking his oath at the National Museum of the Philippines along Padre Burgos Ave. in Ermita. Moreno noted that multiple thoroughfare in and around the perimeter of the venue will be closed for the event.

With this, the DFA said the NCR West Consular Office will send an email to all affected passport and apostille or authentication applicants with new appointment dates.

The department recently opened more appointment slots for passport applications from June to September across its consular offices and temporary off-site passport service sites in the country to ease its passport backlog.