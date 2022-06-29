^

Headlines

DFA reschedules NCR West Consular Office June 30 appointments

Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 12:29pm
DFA reschedules NCR West Consular Office June 30 appointments
This photo release shows the Department of Foreign Affairs building in Pasay City.
Department of Foreign Affairs Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it will reach out to those affected by the temporary suspension of operations of its NCR West Consular Office, which is located at SM City Manila. 

The NCR West Consular Office will be closed on Thursday, June 30, and will resume operations on Friday, July 1. 

Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno earlier declared June 30 a special non-working holiday in observance of the inauguration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. through Executive Order No. 53. 

Marcos Jr. will be taking his oath at the National Museum of the Philippines along Padre Burgos Ave. in Ermita. Moreno noted that multiple thoroughfare in and around the perimeter of the venue will be closed for the event.

With this, the DFA said the NCR West Consular Office will send an email to all affected passport and apostille or authentication applicants with new appointment dates. 

The department recently opened more appointment slots for passport applications from June to September across its consular offices and temporary off-site passport service sites in the country to ease its passport backlog.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

DFA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DND to acquire P30 billion Korean-made offshore patrol vessels

DND to acquire P30 billion Korean-made offshore patrol vessels

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The Department of National Defense has signed a P30-billion contract with Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries to acquire...
Headlines
fbtw
Simplicity defines Marcos fashion for inaugural &nbsp;

Simplicity defines Marcos fashion for inaugural  

By Millet M. Mananquil | 14 hours ago
A very simple barong in jusi with only geometric lines for president-elect Bongbong Marcos. A simply elegant terno with only...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

1 day ago
"We have already obtained a statement from the victim and witnesses and so far we have identified three personalities there,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Caloy&rsquo; almost stationary over West Philippine Sea, enhances &lsquo;habagat&rsquo;

‘Caloy’ almost stationary over West Philippine Sea, enhances ‘habagat’

5 hours ago
Tropical Depression Caloy, which continues to move slowly over the West Philippine Sea, will enhance the southwest monsoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo says OVP received COA unqualified opinion for fourth straight year

Robredo says OVP received COA unqualified opinion for fourth straight year

3 hours ago
Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo announced Wednesday that her office has once again received from the Commission on Audit...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Up to 30K expected to fill up golf course for Marcos Jr. inauguration

Up to 30K expected to fill up golf course for Marcos Jr. inauguration

1 hour ago
"If that many people are expected to attend and they will be screened one by one, so that they won’t be hassled, they...
Headlines
fbtw
SEC: Omidyar donation did not cure Rappler's violation

SEC: Omidyar donation did not cure Rappler's violation

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
“Considering the seriousness and gravity of the infraction, and that it was no less than the Constitution that was violated,...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: SC junking pleas vs Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s candidacy affirms poll body decision

Comelec: SC junking pleas vs Marcos Jr.’s candidacy affirms poll body decision

3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said the junking of petitions calling for the cancelation of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG: Over 600k trike drivers nationwide set to receive fuel subsidy

DILG: Over 600k trike drivers nationwide set to receive fuel subsidy

4 hours ago
“We hope that through this fuel subsidy, the suffering of tricycle drivers caused by the continuous increase in crude...
Headlines
fbtw
SEC has upheld order to shut down Rappler, says Ressa

SEC has upheld order to shut down Rappler, says Ressa

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
(Developing story) The Securities and Exchange Commission has upheld its 2018 decision to order the shutdown of news company...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with