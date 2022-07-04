^

Headlines

Green transport think tank urges transition to zero-carbon transport amid fuel crisis

Philstar.com
July 4, 2022 | 11:25am
Green transport think tank urges transition to zero-carbon transport amid fuel crisis
Commuters queue for free bus rides from Philcoa to Cubao in Quezon City on March 30, 2021 due to limited public transportation amid the enhanced community quarantine.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — A green transportation think tank called for a transition from oil and gas production and a shift towards more viable zero-carbon options in the wake of the resulting oil price crisis.

In a statement sent to media, the Council for Decarbonising Transport in Asia said that the current fuel crisis exposed countries' vulnerabilities due to fuel importation restrictions, resulting in economic repercussions that also affected public transport supply on the roads.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put Asian countries in jeopardy, causing inflation and another round of price increases for fuel products. The Philippines’ inflation rate at 5.4% is at its highest in over three years. Oil prices soared by more than 6% in India, touching their highest since 2008. Vietnam’s petrol prices have reached a new record and marked its seventh price hike since April,” the council said.

“The fuel crisis's impact on Asian countries exposes their dependence on fossil fuels. If countries cannot keep up with high fuel costs, sectors will not be able to function as expected, which will have economic consequences,” the 14-member council composed of experts in mobility and transportation also warned.

Set up under the NDC Transport Initiative for Asia, the group said that the current fuel crisis should be incentivizing shifts in the transportation system.

“Now is the best time to act, and we expect carbon emissions from transport will increase in Asia by another 48% come 2050. A decarbonized transport industry is possible by mid-century if the mobility needs of all are met with zero-carbon options, integrating all modes seamlessly, efficiently, and convenient,” the council said in its report.

The report also touched on the importance of tackling freight to transform transport, integrating planning, and building on diverse mobility options, as it noted that solutions in freight are doable and pointed to Japan and Vietnam’s current action plans.

“The Japanese government is demonstrating the use of zero-emission ships such as hydrogen or ammonia-fuelled ships. Vietnam proposes restructuring freight transport towards a reduction in the share of road transport and an increase in the share of rail and inland waterways for freight transport. Meanwhile, Fiji has set a target to reduce emissions from domestic maritime shipping by 40% until 2030, ” the Council cited in its report.

The report also addressed blind spots in improving the sector, including rationalization of freight, passenger, and cross-cutting concerns, citing politics and lack of coordination at the heart of inaction.

“While some Asian countries are significant oil producers, most are net importers, with consumption outstripping production. In this way, the phasing-out of fossil fuels in transport will reduce GHG emissions and import dependencies."

The council said that as urban development pressures planners to ensure safe, healthy, and timely mobility options, they should first put forward inclusivity and equitability to ensure a just transition to zero-carbon options that will not disenfranchise marginalized sectors. 

“The tools and technologies are already available to support the long-term transformation to a zero-carbon transport system. We urgently need to adopt these innovations at least policy-wise to make zero carbon emissions a reality,” the Council concluded.

MASS TRANSPORTATION

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: No need to comment on Imelda birthday party at Malaca&ntilde;an

Palace: No need to comment on Imelda birthday party at Malacañan

22 hours ago
Malacañan Palace is the official residence of the president of the Philippines.
Headlines
fbtw
Distribution of P500 targeted cash transfer starts today &ndash; Tulfo &nbsp;

Distribution of P500 targeted cash transfer starts today – Tulfo  

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
After vowing to clean up the list of beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, Social Welfare Secretary Erwin...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Marcos scrapped 'defective' bill to protect Bulacan airport economic zone

Palace: Marcos scrapped 'defective' bill to protect Bulacan airport economic zone

17 hours ago
"The construction of the Bulacan international airport and aero city is not affected by the veto," Press Secretary Cruz-Angeles...
Headlines
fbtw
Slain lawyer&rsquo;s remains cremated

Slain lawyer’s remains cremated

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Filipino lawyer John Albert Laylo, who was fatally shot in the United States last month, was cremated yesterday morning.
Headlines
fbtw
DILG failed to utilize P577 million COVID-19 funds &ndash; COA

DILG failed to utilize P577 million COVID-19 funds – COA

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has called out the Department of the Interior and Local Government over P577.053 million in unutilized...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Remulla trains crosshairs on 3 DOJ agencies that need help: 'I can get things done'

Remulla trains crosshairs on 3 DOJ agencies that need help: 'I can get things done'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
In his first flag ceremony, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has identified three attached agencies...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawyers alliance: Marcos gov't should cooperate with ICC in 'war on drugs' probe

Lawyers alliance: Marcos gov't should cooperate with ICC in 'war on drugs' probe

2 hours ago
"If Marcos really intends to continue the 'war on drugs' within the framework of the law and with respect for human rights,...
Headlines
fbtw
COA notes deficiencies in P16.9 billion TUPAD program

COA notes deficiencies in P16.9 billion TUPAD program

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Several “deficiencies” have been flagged by the Commission on Audit in the implementation of the Department of...
Headlines
fbtw

Go underscores role of sports in nation-building  

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go reiterated his commitment to look after the welfare of Filipino athletes as he vowed to push for long-term sports development starting from the grassroots.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos House allies look forward to his 1st SONA

Marcos House allies look forward to his 1st SONA

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Allies of President Marcos at the House of Representatives are hoping that he will reveal his plans to boost farm yield and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with