^

Headlines

Lawmakers refile bill seeking pay hike for teachers, education personnel

Philstar.com
July 1, 2022 | 2:18pm
Lawmakers refile bill seeking pay hike for teachers, education personnel
A public school teacher records a lesson for her class under DepEd's distance learning this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Progressive lawmakers from the House of Representatives' Makabayan bloc refiled a measure on Thursday seeking to raise the salaries of teaching and non-teaching personnel.

Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers Party-list), Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women's Party) and Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Party-list) refiled House Bill 203 on the first day of the 19th Congress. A previous version of the bill, House Bill No. 5990, failed to advance from committee review during the 18th Congress. 

The bill aims to upgrade the salary of entry-level teachers from Salary Grade (SG) 11 to SG 15. It also seeks to raise the basic salary of non-teaching personnel to P16,000, which Castro said was a result of past consultations. Castro added that "discussions are ongoing to further raise this to P25,000 for other government employees."

Castro said that the wages of teachers have long been left behind by other professions with similar qualifications, such as nurses.

The teachers’ solon also hit the latest adjustment of salaries through the Salary Standardization Law 5, which she said failed to address the wage disparity between teachers and higher officials. Salary increases from the adjustment would also be set back by recent inflation and fuel price hikes, she added.

"Napag-iwanan na ang sweldo ng ating mga guro kumpara sa mga nurse, pulis at militar pero tambak rin sila ng trabaho sa loob at labas ng kanilang mga klasrum," Castro added.

"Our teachers are only asking that they be given salaries that can provide them and their families decent lives,” she also said.

Castro said that raising teachers’ salaries would be her priority measure in the 19th Congress. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose inauguration was held the same day, previously filed measures to upgrade teachers’ salaries during his senatorial stint in the 15th Congress. Both Senate Bill No. 3106 in 2010 and its refiled version in 2012 failed to get past the committee level.

Marcos peppered his presidential campaign with promises to improve teachers’ salaries and workload. — Intern, Cristina Chi

ACT-CIS PARTYLIST

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

DEPED

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

GABRIELA PARTYLIST REP

KABATAAN PARTYLIST REP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The president-in-waiting has asked for a few more days to complete his Cabinet, but so far, the following have accepted their...
Headlines
fbtw
Rolando Andaya, former House leader and budget chief, dies at 53

Rolando Andaya, former House leader and budget chief, dies at 53

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Former House Majority Leader, budget chief and Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando “Nonoy” Andaya Jr., has died at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte exits Malaca&ntilde;ang, skips Marcos inauguration
play

Duterte exits Malacañang, skips Marcos inauguration

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Rodrigo Duterte received his departure honors at the Malacañang Palace Grounds before his term officially ended on...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos leads oath taking of Cabinet members

Marcos leads oath taking of Cabinet members

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday administered the oath of some of his Cabinet members and officials of the Ilocos region, including...
Headlines
fbtw
DAR flagged over P948 million unliquidated fund transfer

DAR flagged over P948 million unliquidated fund transfer

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has flagged the Department of Agrarian Reform over unliquidated fund transfers to various agencies...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Solon files reso for charter change, wants longer rule for president

Solon files reso for charter change, wants longer rule for president

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 hour ago
Around three weeks before the start of the 19th Congress, Pampanga Rep. Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales Jr. (3rd District) filed a...
Headlines
fbtw
'Domeng' becomes tropical storm

'Domeng' becomes tropical storm

2 hours ago
No tropical cyclone wind signal is currently hoisted.
Headlines
fbtw
NEA tells electric cooperatives to conserve on fuel amid oil price spikes

NEA tells electric cooperatives to conserve on fuel amid oil price spikes

3 hours ago
The National Electrification Administration (NEA) has told electric cooperatives (ECs) to save on fuel consumption through...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo&rsquo;s Angat Buhay launches with challenge to harness campaign energy into advocacy

Robredo’s Angat Buhay launches with challenge to harness campaign energy into advocacy

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Former Vice President Leni Robredo launched Friday her Angat Buhay non-government organization with a challenge to volunteers...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA Research: Positivity rates up in Metro Manila, ten other places

OCTA Research: Positivity rates up in Metro Manila, ten other places

4 hours ago
"Positivity rates in select regions. NCR positivity rate increased to 7.5%. Cavite positivity rate up to 13.2%. Let us all...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with