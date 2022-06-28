^

Headlines

Palace tells Senate to file charges vs execs linked to smuggling of agri goods

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
June 28, 2022 | 5:54pm
Palace tells Senate to file charges vs execs linked to smuggling of agri goods
In this undated photo shows the office of the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City, Manila.
The STAR / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Tuesday called on senators to file charges against officials linked to the smuggling of agricultural products so they can face the allegations against them.

A committee report on the Senate's probe into large-scale agricultural smuggling tagged Bureau of Customs (BOC) chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero and 21 other individuals as smugglers or their protectors.

Other persons who were mentioned in the Senate committee of the whole's 63-page report were BOC Deputy Commissioner for intelligence Raniel Ramiro; Deputy Commissioner Vener Baquiran; BOC directors Jeoffrey Tacio and Yasser Abbas; Bureau of Plant Industry director George Culaste; Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources director Eduardo Gongona; Laarni Roxas of the plant industry bureau's plant quarantine services division; a certain Toby Tiangco; a certain Mayor Jun Diamante; a certain Gerry Teves; David Tan; Manuel Tan; Jude Logarta; Leah Cruz alias "Luz Cruz" Andy Chua; George Tan; David Bangayan; Paul Teves; Tommy Go and Wilson Chua.

"We are one with the Senate in fighting corruption in the bureaucracy," acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said in a statement.

"File the necessary charges before the Office of the Ombudsman so officials and persons mentioned in the Senate report could be afforded due process, face their accusers, and have their day in court," he added.

The report, which cited intelligence information, was released after a meeting of Senate President Vicente Sotto III, who also heads the senate committee of the whole, and president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. Sotto said he has urged Marcos to replace all the top officials of the agriculture department, citing the results of the Senate investigation.

Earlier this month, Marcos announced that he would temporarily lead the agriculture department to prepare the agency for the looming food crisis.

“As to agriculture, I think the problem is severe enough that I decided to take on the portfolio of Secretary of Agriculture, at least for now, and at least until we can reorganize the Department of Agriculture in a way that can make it ready for the next years to come,” the incoming president said in a recent press briefing.

Marcos has also vowed to prioritize the agricultural sector to achieve food sufficiency. 

AGRICULTURE

SMUGGLING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

PNP identifies suspects in viral mauling video of MMDA enforcers

9 hours ago
"We have already obtained a statement from the victim and witnesses and so far we have identified three personalities there,...
Headlines
fbtw
Blue Ribbon hearings must be time-bound, efficient &mdash; Tolentino

Blue Ribbon hearings must be time-bound, efficient — Tolentino

6 hours ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino, who is being eyed as among the next leaders of the chamber's Blue Ribbon Committee, said Tuesday that...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. inauguration to be &lsquo;traditional, solemn, simple&rsquo;

Marcos Jr. inauguration to be ‘traditional, solemn, simple’

8 hours ago
The program for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday is mostly set, with his office saying...
Headlines
fbtw
'Shoot them dead': Duterte in his own words

'Shoot them dead': Duterte in his own words

9 hours ago
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who steps down on Thursday, was infamous for his foul-mouthed tirades, off-colour jokes,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Metro Manila may see up to 4,600 COVID cases a day by mid-July

DOH: Metro Manila may see up to 4,600 COVID cases a day by mid-July

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
In an interview with TeleRadyo, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Metro Manila may log 3,800 to 4,600 COVID-19...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines objects to Taiwan's planned live fire drills near Ligaw Island

Philippines objects to Taiwan's planned live fire drills near Ligaw Island

13 minutes ago
The country emphasized that Taiwan’s live-fire drills will be conducted within Philippine sovereignty, considering that...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese VP Wang Qishan to attend Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s inauguration

Chinese VP Wang Qishan to attend Marcos Jr.’s inauguration

2 hours ago
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said China's Vice President Wang Qishan will be attending as the special representative for Chinese...
Headlines
fbtw
Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act lapses into law

Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act lapses into law

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
Under the Constitution, the President can veto a bill, sign it or let it lapse into law thirty days from the time his office...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to begin term with Metro Manila under most lenient alert status

Marcos to begin term with Metro Manila under most lenient alert status

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. will begin his term with Metro Manila under the most lenient alert status...
Headlines
fbtw
As domestic trips grow, international visits to the Philippines slump

As domestic trips grow, international visits to the Philippines slump

3 hours ago
While relaxed quarantine measures have increased domestic travelers, the country’s tourism industry continues to see...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with