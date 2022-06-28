^

Headlines

Blue Ribbon hearings must be time-bound, efficient — Tolentino

Philstar.com
June 28, 2022 | 1:08pm
Blue Ribbon hearings must be time-bound, efficient â€” Tolentino
This is a photo which shows Sen. Francis Tolentino, who chaired the committees on local government and urban planning, housing, and resettlement in the 18th Congress.
Senate PRIB / Sen. Francis Tolentino's Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Francis Tolentino, who is being eyed as among the next leaders of the chamber's Blue Ribbon Committee, said Tuesday that the committee must hold hearings that are time-bound and efficient. 

He added there must be an additional stage where lawmakers would pre-determine whether there is enough evidence to hold a hearing or not. 

"The next Blue Ribbon in terms of committee hearings should be time bound. We should be wary of the resources of the government. We should be wary of the time of the persons being invited, as well as the resources of the Senate as well as the public interest," Tolentino said in an interview with TeleRadyo on Tuesday. 

Aside from Tolentino, senator-elect Alan Peter Cayetano is also reported to be vying for the Blue Ribbon Chairmanship, who will lead the committee which covers matters related to the investigation of "malfeasance, misfeasance and nonfeasance" by officers and employees of the government and its agencies and branches, among others.

Before talking about the committee's composition, there must be an additional stage where there would be a "preliminary determination" of whether there is enough evidence to hold hearings, according to Tolentino. 

He said this in relation to the hearings on the controversial multi-billion peso pandemic contracts between the Philippine government and start-up firm Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. In the last Congress, nearly 20 hearings were held by the Blue Ribbon committee over a span of seven months. 

Tolentino, who was a member of the Blue Ribbon Committee during the 18th Congress, was among the senators who did not sign the draft report detailing the findings on the Pharmally hearings. 

The partial report, earlier released by Blue Ribbon Chairperson Sen. Richard Gordon's office, recommended charges against President Rodrigo Duterte for allegedly betraying public trust when he appointed Pharmally backer Michael Yang as an economic adviser to the president in 2018, discredited the credibility of the Senate and Commission on Audit and ordered a "patently-illegal" memorandum stopping his cabinet and other officials for attending the hearings, among others. 

A committee report can be brought to the plenary if it gets the signatures of majority of the members. Two more signatures were needed for the Pharmally draft committee report. 

On Tuesday, Tolentino, a lawyer, said that Duterte should not have been included "because there was never been a breach of public trust", adding that constitutional lawyers and judges will concur with him. 

RELATED: Zubiri says he'll sign Pharmally probe report if allegations vs Duterte are removed

The 19th Congress will open on July 25. Although the committee chairmanships have already been announced by likely Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, senators still have to vote on the posts once the next Congress officially begins. — Angelica Y. Yang

BLUE RIBBON

FRANCIS TOLENTINO

RICHARD GORDON

SENATE

TOLENTINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 positivity rate jumps in NCR, several provinces

COVID-19 positivity rate jumps in NCR, several provinces

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
From 3.9 percent in the previous week, Metro Manila’s COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped to 5.9 percent as of June...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. urged to abandon China oil exploration deal, find other energy sources

Marcos Jr. urged to abandon China oil exploration deal, find other energy sources

20 hours ago
Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya), a coalition of small fisherfolk organizations, is calling...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte admin to issue its last COVID-19 alert levels

Duterte admin to issue its last COVID-19 alert levels

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Before it exits on Thursday, the Duterte administration will still issue COVID-19 alert levels for the first half of July,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Ikaw na iyong lider namin': Opposition leader Robredo passes torch to Hontiveros
play

‘Ikaw na iyong lider namin': Opposition leader Robredo passes torch to Hontiveros

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo christened Sen. Risa Hontiveros as the next leader of the opposition after the lawmaker...
Headlines
fbtw
New DMW chief orders faster deployment of OFWs

New DMW chief orders faster deployment of OFWs

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
With the assumption of Susan Ople as the new Department of Migrant Workers secretary, Filipinos seeking employment abroad...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Blue Ribbon hearings must be time-bound, efficient &mdash; Tolentino

Blue Ribbon hearings must be time-bound, efficient — Tolentino

38 minutes ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino, who is being eyed as among the next leaders of the chamber's Blue Ribbon Committee, said Tuesday that...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte's legacy as president

Duterte's legacy as president

1 hour ago
Rodrigo Duterte steps down as president Thursday after a six-year term marked by a bloody drug war, a devastating pandemic...
Headlines
fbtw
'Shoot them dead': Duterte in his own words

'Shoot them dead': Duterte in his own words

2 hours ago
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who steps down on Thursday, was infamous for his foul-mouthed tirades, off-colour jokes,...
Headlines
fbtw
Dennis Uy cyber libel complaint vs Philstar.com junked

Dennis Uy cyber libel complaint vs Philstar.com junked

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Philstar.com editor in chief Camille Diola, Philstar.com business editor Ian Nicolas Cigaral and The Philippine Star’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Concepcion urges HTAC: Speed up boosters for minors

Concepcion urges HTAC: Speed up boosters for minors

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion yesterday called on the Health Technology...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with