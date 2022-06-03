De Lima 'sorely disappointed' at fellow senators who did not sign Pharmally draft report

Pharmally director Linconn Ong in a September 24, 2021, Senate blue ribbon hearing confirms the validity of a photo that shows him meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte and his former economic adviser Michael Yang. Ong used to work as Yang's translator.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila De Lima said Friday that she is displeased with some senators in the Blue Ribbon Committee who did not sign the draft report of the Senate's investigations on the questionable transactions of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. with the government.

Only nine senators, including De Lima, affixed their signatures on the partial committee report, short of two more which would allow it to be tackled in the Upper House's plenary.

"I am sorely disappointed at the failure of several of our colleagues in the Blue Ribbon Committee to sign the committee report on the Pharmally investigation. Because of the lack of a majority signing the same, the report would now have to be archived, as if no anomaly happened," she said in a dispatch dated June 3.

Blue Ribbon Committee chair Sen. Richard Gordon earlier requested to archive the entire report in the Senate's records.

De Lima also said that the decision of senators to not sign the report is tantamount to letting culpable parties run "scot free."

"To let these people get away with plunder and corruption smacks of gross dereliction of duty on the part of the Senate," she added.

Despite her frustration, she said she is hopeful that Sen. Risa Hontiveros' plan to revive the Pharmally inquiry will "bear fruit" in the next Congress.

Hontiveros, the lone opposition bet who made it to the so-called "Magic 12" in this year's polls, expressed openness in sponsoring a resolution which would call for an inquiry into the Pharmally controversy. She is banking on getting the support of allies of President Rodrigo Duterte and those who ran under the slate of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"It will surely be a test for the incoming administration insofar as its promise to fight corruption and jail corrupt officials is concerned, no matter how high up they are in the totem pole of government," De Lima said.

Gordon: I wrote to every senator

In a statement on Friday, Gordon said he appealed to each senator in writing, asking them to sign the draft committee report and telling them they could settle their apprehensions during the plenary sessions. He said he did this before he delivered his privilege speech on March 31, where he asked the report to be archived in the Senate's records.

Some senators, including Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri chose to not sign the report since it recommended charges against Duterte.

The report claimed that the President "betrayed public trust" when he appointed Pharmally financier Michael Yang to be the economic adviser to the president in 2018, discredited the Commission on Audit and Senate during the investigations, and reportedly barred his Cabinet and other officials from attending the hearings, among others.

“Puwede nilang sabihin, ‘I dissent,’ ‘I disagree,’ o ‘I will interpellate’ dahil dadalhin ‘yan sa plenary ‘pag pumasa para pag-usapan,” Gordon said in a radio interview.

("They could say, 'I dissent'. 'I disagree', or 'I will interpellate' because by doing that, we can bring it to the plenary to discuss it.")

He explained that Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, who signed the report, asked to amend it; while Hontiveros, who was also a signatory, pushed for interpellation.

Gordon said that it is ultimately the Filipino people who "got shortchanged" when the draft report did not reach discussion in the plenary.

Pharmally, a start-up with only P625,000 in capital, was able to enter into questionable deals with the procurement service of the Budget department. Last year, senators claimed that Pharmally could have made "ghost deliveries" of face masks, face shields and personal protective equipment worth at least P3 billion in 2020.

A total of 18 hearings on Pharmally's transactions with the government were held over a period of seven months.