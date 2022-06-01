^

Headlines

Zubiri says he'll sign Pharmally probe report if allegations vs Duterte are removed

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 5:11pm
Zubiri says he'll sign Pharmally probe report if allegations vs Duterte are removed
Speaking to reporters, Zubiri said Wednesday, June 1, 2022: "I'll be very honest about it. Kung wala dun 'yung pangalan ni President Duterte for plunder, I would sign it...I don't believe it is right kasi circumstantial evidence eh. By association siya eh."
Philstar.com screengrab

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri said Wednesday that he will only sign the draft report on the Blue Ribbon's Pharmally probe, if the allegations against President Rodrigo Duterte will be dropped. 

Based on the 113-page partial committee report of the Senate's investigation on the government's questionable deals with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp., charges may be considered against Duterte when he steps down from office. 

The report claimed that the chief executive "betrayed public trust" when he appointed Michael Yang as an economic adviser to the president in 2018; discredited the Commission on Audit and Senate; reportedly barred his Cabinet and other officials from attending the hearings, among others.

Duterte has since then brushed aside the recommendations of the draft report, saying that there "will be a time to answer them fully and concisely."

Speaking to reporters, Zubiri said Wednesday: "I'll be very honest about it. Kung wala dun 'yung pangalan ni President Duterte for plunder, I would sign it...I don't believe it is right kasi circumstantial evidence eh. By association siya eh."

("If President Duterte's name is not there for plunder, I would sign it. I don't believe it is right because it's based on circumstantial evidence. It's by association.")

Zubiri, who is vying for the Senate presidency in the 19th Congress, said he has no problems if charges are recommended against Pharmally executives. 

He explained that "many of them feel the same way", adding that he hopes the report will be amended. 

Sen. Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian, who was with him in the briefing, echoed Zubiri's sentiments, adding that he is not signing the report as well.

Nine senators- Blue Ribbon Committee Chair Dick Gordon, Ping Lacson, Manny Pacquiao, Koko Pimentel, Risa Hontiveros, Francis Pangilinan, Leila de Lima, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto- have signed the report as of Tuesday, according to an Inquirer.net story.

Two signatures are still needed to complete the nine for the report to go to the plenary.

In a speech on Tuesday, Gordon said the committee report is a symbol of Senate independence, but they had a hard time securing documents which were "refused to be handed over" and there were witnesses and resource people who were "lying."

He claimed President Duterte "sought to entirely discredit the investigation and investigators." 

"It was as if the Executive desperately sought to prevent one thing from coming out: the truth," Gordon said. 

A total of 18 hearings on the Pharmally deals with the procurement service of the Department of Budget and Management were held over a period of seven months, according to Gordon.

BLUE RIBBON

DUTERTE

MIGZ ZUBIRI

PHARMALLY

RICHARD GORDON

RODRIGO DUTERTE

WIN GATCHALIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Robredo&rsquo;s recent US trip was not sponsored by Fil-Ams plotting against gov&rsquo;t

Fact check: Robredo’s recent US trip was not sponsored by Fil-Ams plotting against gov’t

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
Vice President Leni Robredo had just arrived back in Manila over the weekend following a trip to the United States where she...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. gets to pick new Comelec, CSC, COA chairs as they fail to secure CA nod

Marcos Jr. gets to pick new Comelec, CSC, COA chairs as they fail to secure CA nod

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will get to pick new chairpersons for the Commission on Elections, the Commission on...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT chief named BSP deputy governor

DOT chief named BSP deputy governor

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has named outgoing Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat as its fifth deputy governor,...
Headlines
fbtw
Cynthia Villar no longer interested in Senate presidency

Cynthia Villar no longer interested in Senate presidency

6 hours ago
This means there will be no more term-sharing agreement with Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, who is also...
Headlines
fbtw
Next Senate minority bloc eyed to have at least three members

Next Senate minority bloc eyed to have at least three members

By Angelica Y. Yang | 5 hours ago
Reelectionist Sen. Risa Hontiveros hopes that there will be at least three lawmakers who will be part of the Senate minority...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Facebook has not yet removed illegal e-sabong pages &mdash; DILG

Facebook has not yet removed illegal e-sabong pages — DILG

7 minutes ago
Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said they are...
Headlines
fbtw
After last days in office, Duterte says he'll return to teaching criminal law

After last days in office, Duterte says he'll return to teaching criminal law

By Alexis Romero | 44 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte intends to go back to teaching aspiring police officers criminal law procedures after he steps down...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines deploys four vessels to marine pollution exercises in Indonesia

Philippines deploys four vessels to marine pollution exercises in Indonesia

1 hour ago
In a statement dated May 30, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the Philippine Coast Guard is joining the Regional Marine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos team seeks dismissal of petition to cancel COC pending before SC

Marcos team seeks dismissal of petition to cancel COC pending before SC

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The lawyers of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has asked the Supreme Court to junk the petition seeking the cancellation...
Headlines
fbtw
Garcia accepts CA by-pass, &lsquo;comforted&rsquo; to leave Comelec with capable commissioners

Garcia accepts CA by-pass, ‘comforted’ to leave Comelec with capable commissioners

2 hours ago
The congressional Commission on Appointments on Wednesday by-passed the appointment of President Rodrigo Duterte’s picks...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with