Go vows continued support for infrastructure projects nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go yesterday vowed to continue to support infrastructure projects in various regions to ensure the equitable distribution of economic opportunities nationwide.

For Go, infrastructure projects will bring in jobs and economic opportunities outside Metro Manila and will provide livelihood to Filipinos, especially those who have been left jobless due to the pandemic.

“As your senator, you can always expect me to promote projects, proposals and aspirations that will help every Filipino,” he said.

As vice chairman of the Senate finance committee, Go has strongly supported the funding of numerous infrastructure projects nationwide.

“Our service is unceasing. We are studying all possible ways that can speed up the flow of services and help our countrymen,” he said.

“For us, President Rodrigo Duterte and I, as long as it is for the sake of the Filipinos, we will fight for that until the end,” he added.

The senator lauded the reopening of the Philippine National Railways Lucena–San Pablo Commuter Line in Lucena City, Quezon last Saturday.

He accompanied Duterte during the event, which was also attended by officials and representatives from the Department of Transportation, Philippine National Railways, contractors and other government officials.

The PNR Lucena–San Pablo Commuter Line is a 44.3-kilometer interprovincial railway commuter train. It will have two terminal stations in Lucena City and San Pablo City in Laguna, and four flag stops in between – Sariaya, Lutucan, Candelaria and Tiaong.

The train will run at a maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

Once reopened, the commuter line will reduce travel time between San Pablo City and Lucena City from one hour to 30 minutes.

The commuter line will be vital in restoring the PNR Bicol Express, which connects Metro Manila to Southern Luzon provinces, including Laguna, Quezon, Camarines Sur and Sorsogon.

The reopening of the commuter line will also support tourism growth in the provinces of Laguna and Quezon and nearby areas.