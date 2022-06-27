^

Headlines

Go vows continued support for infrastructure projects nationwide

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
June 27, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go yesterday vowed to continue to support infrastructure projects in various regions to ensure the equitable distribution of economic opportunities nationwide.

For Go, infrastructure projects will bring in jobs and economic opportunities outside Metro Manila and will provide livelihood to Filipinos, especially those who have been left jobless due to the pandemic.

“As your senator, you can always expect me to promote projects, proposals and aspirations that will help every Filipino,” he said.

As vice chairman of the Senate finance committee, Go has strongly supported the funding of numerous infrastructure projects nationwide.

“Our service is unceasing. We are studying all possible ways that can speed up the flow of services and help our countrymen,” he said.

“For us, President Rodrigo Duterte and I, as long as it is for the sake of the Filipinos, we will fight for that until the end,” he added.

The senator lauded the reopening of the Philippine National Railways Lucena–San Pablo Commuter Line in Lucena City, Quezon last Saturday.

He accompanied Duterte during the event, which was also attended by officials and representatives from the Department of Transportation, Philippine National Railways, contractors and other government officials.

The PNR Lucena–San Pablo Commuter Line is a 44.3-kilometer interprovincial railway commuter train. It will have two terminal stations in Lucena City and San Pablo City in Laguna, and four flag stops in between – Sariaya, Lutucan, Candelaria and Tiaong.

The train will run at a maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

Once reopened, the commuter line will reduce travel time between San Pablo City and Lucena City from one hour to 30 minutes.

The commuter line will be vital in restoring the PNR Bicol Express, which connects Metro Manila to Southern Luzon provinces, including Laguna, Quezon, Camarines Sur and Sorsogon.

The reopening of the commuter line will also support tourism growth in the provinces of Laguna and Quezon and nearby areas.

BONG GO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tugade promises smooth transition for Jaime Bautista at DOTr

Tugade promises smooth transition for Jaime Bautista at DOTr

10 hours ago
Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said Jaime Bautista’s “professionalism, experience, dedication, and hard work...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE called to look into work conditions at Negros Oriental bottle sorting facility

DOLE called to look into work conditions at Negros Oriental bottle sorting facility

By Kaycee Valmonte | 8 hours ago
The labor leader and former presidential candidate took to Twitter on Sunday to condemn the violent dispersal of the Tanduay...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte grateful for separate unit to secure vice president

Sara Duterte grateful for separate unit to secure vice president

15 hours ago
Vice president-elect Duterte said the unit "be expected to solve the challenges if, in future elections, the vice president...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecution: High-profile DOJ-led review of 'war on drugs' killings a &lsquo;desk review&rsquo;

ICC prosecution: High-profile DOJ-led review of 'war on drugs' killings a ‘desk review’

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The high profile Department of Justice-led panel assessment of "war on drugs" operations that resulted in deaths was a mere...
Headlines
fbtw
Koko: Marcos making right decisions so far

Koko: Marcos making right decisions so far

By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has so far made the right decisions in forming his government...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PAGASA: Expect rainy week ahead

PAGASA: Expect rainy week ahead

By Romina Cabrera | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is seeing two weather disturbances that might...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;High optimism due to government COVID-19 response&rsquo;

‘High optimism due to government COVID-19 response’

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday attributed the “very high” net personal optimism of Filipinos to the government’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Irregular employment, low wages cause Pinoy workers&rsquo; stress

Irregular employment, low wages cause Pinoy workers’ stress

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 hours ago
Uncertainty of employment and low wages are causing high levels of stress among Filipino workers, organized labor group Federation...
Headlines
fbtw
BPOs better managed by BOI than PEZA &ndash; Salceda

BPOs better managed by BOI than PEZA – Salceda

By Delon Porcalla | 2 hours ago
Now that the COVID crisis is easing, it would be best if business process outsourcing companies be placed under the Board...
Headlines
fbtw
Sign bill protecting children from online abuse, Duterte urged

Sign bill protecting children from online abuse, Duterte urged

By Delon Porcalla | 2 hours ago
A senior administration lawmaker from the House of Representatives has called on President Duterte to sign the Congress-approved...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with