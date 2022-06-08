Gem-Ver fishers finally receive P6M compensation

This file photo shows the fishermen who were abandoned at sea after their fishing boat was sunk by a Chinese vessel.

MANILA, Philippines — Fishers of F/B Gem-Ver have finally received compensation from the owners of the Chinese vessel that sank their boat and abandoned them at sea nearly three years ago.

Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay said F/B Gem-Ver’s owner and fishermen have received “full compensation” amounting to P6 million last May 16.

This is just half of what prosecutors set in September 2020, when they sought P12 million or nearly $250,000 as payment to the fishermen to cover repair costs, lost income and civil and moral damages.

No explanation was given from the Departments of Justice and Foreign Affairs why the asked compensation was halved after discussions.

A Chinese vessel hit the Gem-Ver on June 9, 2019 and left the Filipino crew in distress. The Gem-Ver crew was rescued by a passing Vietnamese vessel.

The incident drew public outrage in the Philippines despite President Rodrigo Duterte playing it down as a "little maritime accident." — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag