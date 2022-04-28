^

Headlines

GemVer fishers left at sea by Chinese vessel to finally get compensation after nearly 3 years

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 2:44pm
GemVer fishers left at sea by Chinese vessel to finally get compensation after nearly 3 years
This file photo shows the fishermen who were abandoned at sea after their fishing boat was sunk by a Chinese vessel.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:37 p.m.) — It took nearly three years, but the 22 fishers of FB GemVer, the boat that was sunk by a Chinese vessel and abandoned at sea, will finally get their compensation.

"I confirm that there has been a final settlement of the damage claims of the Gem-Ver fishermen against the owners of the Chinese vessel," Guevarra told reporters in a message.

"The agreed compensation is P6 million. I understand that the owner of FB Gem-Ver will receive the amount on behalf of the fishermen and himself," he added.

The compensation is just half of what prosecutors set in September 2020.

Back then, they set P12 million or nearly $250,000 as payment to the fishermen to cover repair costs, lost income and civil and moral damages.

No other details on the settlement are available at the moment.

Justice Undersecretary Adrian Sugay also confirmed that the “parties have reached an agreement” but declined to give more details.

“The [Department of Foreign Affairs] will issue an official statement on the matter in the coming days,” he added. 

A Chinese vessel hit the GemVer on June 9,2019 and left the Filipino crew in distress. The GemVer crew was rescued by a passing Vietnamese vessel.

The incident drew public outrage in the Philippines despite President Rodrigo Duterte playing it down as a "little maritime accident".

CHINA

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

GEMVER 1
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 28, 2022 - 2:18pm

Updates in the aftermath of the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a suspected Chinese trawler.

April 28, 2022 - 2:18pm

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirms "there has been a final settlement of the damage claims of the Gem-Ver fishermen against the owners of the Chinese vessel." — Kristine Joy Patag

May 24, 2021 - 3:54pm

The Philippines and China discussed the issue of compensation for the owner and crew of F/B Gem-Ver 1 — a fishing boat that was damaged and then sank in 2019 after an allision with a Chinese fishing vessel in the Recto Bank area of the West Philippine Sea — last week, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says.

"The [Department of Justice] will lead a small group (DOJ, [Foreign Affairs], [Agriculture/Bureau of Fisheries and Aquartic Resources) to put a close to this festering issue," he says, adding they will meet with their Chinese counterparts on June 2 and 7.

 "As far as the Filipino fishermen are concerned, it is important that they recover fully their expenses for the boat repair and the income they lost while the boat was under repair," he also says.

September 24, 2019 - 9:43am

A philanthropist from Shanghai has turned over a commercial fishing vessel to replace F/B Gem-Ver 1, which was damaged and sank in the the Recto Bank allision in June, columnist and special envoy Ramon Tulfo says in a press release. 

"The fishing boat, christened as F/B Pengyou, replaced the F/B Gem-Ver 1 that was sunk at Recto Bank in the South China Sea," the Office of the Special Envoy for Public Diplomacy to China says. Recto Bank is part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

Tulfo says Xue Chengbuao, a tycoon from Shanghai, turned over the the boat in a ceremony in San Jose, Mindoro Occidental on Sunday.

"F/B Pengyou is 17 meters long and 1.6 meters wide. It weighs 10.6 tons and has a Fuso engine with 160 hp," Tulfo's office also says.

"Pengyou" is Mandarin Chinese for friend.

July 8, 2019 - 1:04pm

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo says there is no contradiction in the Philippine Coast Guard's report that the June 9 Recto Bank incident is a “very serious maritime casualty” and President Rodrigo Duterte’s earlier statement that the incident was a "little maritime incident."

"It's serious in the sense that when you leave our countrymen there then that's a serious matter," Panelo explains, adding that even if it is a serious matter "you cannot blow that and make it into an international crisis."

He adds the Philippines will "definitely" seek accountability from China over the allision that sank F/B Gem-Ver 1.

He says China will be the one to decide on how it should deal with or make accountable the crew of the Chinese vessel that left 22 Filipino fishermen after the allision.

June 27, 2019 - 3:10pm

Vice President Leni Robredo says Senate President Tito Sotto's remark on allowing Chinese to fish within the Philippine EEZ as "the fish could be coming from China" is a bit insensitive, especially to Filipino fishermen whose rights are violated.

"Tingin ko, medyo insensitive siya dahil mayroong mga [mangingisda] tayong na-violate iyong kanilang mga karapatan. Para sa akin, at this point, kailangan nating siguruhin na maramdaman noong mga mangingisda na hindi sila iniwan. Maramdaman nila na tayong lahat nagtutulong-tulong para makahanap sila ng hustisya sa sinapit nila," she says.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zubiri dropped from Robredo's Senate slate

Zubiri dropped from Robredo's Senate slate

By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri has been dropped from Vice President Leni Robredo’s ticket due to his "open endorsement...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte attends Cebu-Cordova bridge inauguration

Duterte attends Cebu-Cordova bridge inauguration

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday led the inauguration of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, a project that is expected to improve...
Headlines
fbtw
'In the works&rsquo;: Marcos Jr. says he got Duterte's &lsquo;tacit&rsquo; endorsement

'In the works’: Marcos Jr. says he got Duterte's ‘tacit’ endorsement

By Edu Punay | 22 hours ago
A possible endorsement by President Duterte on the presidential bid of former senator Bongbong Marcos is in the works, an...
Headlines
fbtw
ABS-CBN critic, ivermectin advocate Marcoleta withdraws Senate bid

ABS-CBN critic, ivermectin advocate Marcoleta withdraws Senate bid

20 hours ago
In a release announcing his withdrawal from the senatorial race, Marcoleta is quoted as saying "the fighter in me should be...
Headlines
fbtw
Ping Lacson says PCGG meant to only go after Marcos wealth

Ping Lacson says PCGG meant to only go after Marcos wealth

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson refuted the proposal of his fellow presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Group warns anew of power outages during elections amid coal plant shutdowns

Group warns anew of power outages during elections amid coal plant shutdowns

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 hour ago
Unreliable energy supply will undermine the credibility of the polls, ICSC senior policy advisory Pedro Maniego Jr., earlier...
Headlines
fbtw
1st BA.2.12 case in Philippines had 44 close contacts &mdash; DOH

1st BA.2.12 case in Philippines had 44 close contacts — DOH

1 hour ago
The case—a Finnish woman—had nine close contacts in Quezon City and five in Benguet, Health Undersecretary Maria...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec sets 5 p.m. deadline for bets to confirm participation in panel interviews

Comelec sets 5 p.m. deadline for bets to confirm participation in panel interviews

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said it will give presidential and vice-presidential candidates until today to confirm their participation...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;We&rsquo;ll let the voters decide:&rsquo; No replacement for Zubiri in Robredo slate

‘We’ll let the voters decide:’ No replacement for Zubiri in Robredo slate

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo said her campaign team has decided not to introduce a replacement for Senate Majority Leader Migz...
Headlines
fbtw
Sumilao farmers reach Metro Manila in march to carry Robredo to Malaca&ntilde;ang

Sumilao farmers reach Metro Manila in march to carry Robredo to Malacañang

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Beyond fighting for their rights and welfare, the farmers know that this battle is bigger than anything they have faced ...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with