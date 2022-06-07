German envoy highlights human rights, int’l order in meeting with Marcos

MANILA, Philippines — More foreign envoys are paying president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. a courtesy call weeks ahead of his inauguration and this includes Germany’s ambassador to the Philippines, who briefed the president-elect on the European country’s various programs from their efforts to safeguard human rights to ensuring international rules-based order.

“I also underlined the importance Germany attaches to rule of law and safeguarding human rights and assured him of our continued commitment in this regard,” Germany’s envoy Anke Reiffenstuel said in a press briefing after the meeting on Tuesday.

“In this context, I also mentioned the German support, contribution, [and] funding of the United Nations Joint Programme on Human Rights here in the Philippines.”

Reiffenstuel said they did not go into details of projects and funding except for the UN Joint Programme, which is a three-year program that focuses on capacity building and build technical cooperation to put forward efforts to protect human rights in the country through several areas.

The German envoy said they were one in promoting the rule of law in terms of maritime security, but also failed to talk about specific details, and Germany’s Indo-Pacific policy.

The two countries’ bilateral cooperation was also tackled as well as trade relations, talks on global issues such as climate change and ensuring food security. The European nation has so far provided the Philippines with 25 million euros for projects related to climate change.

“President-elect Marcos illustrated his early commitment to renewable energy by mentioning the wind farms in Ilocos Norte and we agree that we need to continue to deepen the discussions since this is an area of mutual interest,” she said.

There are currently three wind farms in Ilocos Norte, owned and operated by the North Wind Power Development Corp., the EDC Burgos Wind Power Corp., and the North Luzon Renewable Energy Corp.

Meanwhile, Germany has also extended Marcos Jr. an invitation to attend the International Ministerial Conference for Global Food Security, but Reiffenstuel clarified that “it’s too early to say anything about [the Philippines’] potential participation.”

Germany’s envoy is one of the latest to pay a courtesy call on Marcos Jr., along with ambassadors from Spain and Morocco on Tuesday.

Marcos Jr. also separately met ambassadors from Italy and other ASEAN countries who paid him a courtesy visit on Monday.