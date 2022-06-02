'Little to no risk' of nose-bleed fever virus entering Philippines â€” DOH

'Little to no risk' of nose-bleed fever virus entering Philippines — DOH

A worker from the health department disinfects calves at a small farm near a house in the village of Al-Bojari in Iraq's southern Dhi Qar province, where a woman was infected with the tick-borne virus Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic illness (CCHF), on May 25, 2022, during the country's worst detected outbreak of the illness.

MANILA, Philippines — There is “little to no risk” that the virus that causes people to bleed to death will enter the Philippines, the Department of Health said Thursday.

The agency said this after an outbreak of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) was detected in Iraq. So far, Iraq has reported 27 deaths among 97 confirmed cases.

“CCHF is said to be endemic to Africa, Balkan states, the Middle East, and some northern Asian countries. The DOH sees little to no risk of the virus entering Philippine borders,” it said.

What is CCHF?

According to the World Health Organization, CCHF causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever, with a case fatality rate of 10 to 40%.

The CCHF virus is primarily transmitted to people either by tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood, tissues, and fluids.

DOH said it is most prevalent in people who work in the livestock, agriculture, vegetarian, and slaughter industries.

What are the symptoms of CCHF?

Fever

Myalgia (muscle ache)

Dizziness

Neck pain and stiffness

Backache

Headache

Sore eyes

Photophobia (sensitivity to light)

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Sore throat

What treatments are available?

“Treatment of symptoms with general supportive care has been shown to be the main approach to manage such cases,” the DOH said, adding that the antiviral drug ribavirin has been used to treat the virus.

There is currently no vaccine available. — with report from Agence France-Presse