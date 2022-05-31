^

FDA OKs Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6 to 11

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 2:17pm
FDA OKs Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6 to 11
A vial of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for COVID-19 is seen at an inoculation venue at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on June 14, 2021 on the first day of the company's workplace vaccination campaign.
AFP / Kazuhiro Nogi

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the vaccine developed by Moderna for children aged six to 11, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The local drug regulator approved the vaccine’s use on May 20, effectively amending the emergency use authorization of Moderna.

The Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) needs to give a positive recommendation before the jab can be rolled out to the said age group.

“Hinihintay natin ang masusing pag-aaral ng HTAC para tuluyan na itong magamit para sa batang anim hanggang labing-isang taong gulang,” said Dr. Beverly Ho, director of the agency’s health promotion bureau.

(We are waiting for the detailed review of the HTAC for the vaccine to be finally used by kids aged six to 11.)

According to Zuellig Pharma Corporation, two doses of Moderna’s Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine “elicits a strong immune response for children aged six to 11.” It added the efficacy and safety of the vaccine in the same age group are similar to those in adults.

Zuellig Pharma Corporation was authorized by the American biotech firm as the EUA holder for its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines.

“This is a welcome development in expanding COVID-19 vaccine access within our pediatric population. The Spikevax COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna boosts opportunities in ensuring more children are protected against the virus,” Dr. Philip Nakpil, medical director of Zuellig Pharma Corporation, said in a release Monday.

Latest data from the DOH showed that 2.7 million children have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, nearly 9.4 million adolescents have completed immunization.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

COVID-19 VACCINE
