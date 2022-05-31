^

UP releases college application results

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 10:55am
For two years in a row, UP did not administer its annual college admission test (UPCAT) due to the pandemic.
MANILA, Philippines — Applicants who wish to enter the University of the Philippines (UP) can now view the results of their application on the school's online portal.

In a Facebook post on Monday evening, UP System said that the admission results for the academic year (AY) 2022 to 2023 will be released on May 31, Tuesday, through their application portal. 

First-year applicants can access the results in varying time slots until 7:59 p.m, based on the first letter of their surname, to manage online traffic. From 8 p.m onwards, all applicants can access the results. 

"Applicants will need the username and password they used during the application period," UP said. 

Meanwhile, those who changed their registered emails will need to email the UP Office of Admissions of the changes, or reach out to the UP System's online help desk on Facebook. 

For two years in a row, UP did not administer its annual college admission test (UPCAT) due to the pandemic. It added that it will continue using its admissions scoring model instead for the AY 2022-2023. 

