UPCAT canceled for 2nd year in a row
                        

                           
December 7, 2021 | 1:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
UPCAT canceled for 2nd year in a row
File photo of the University of the Philippines 
MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines on Tuesday announced that will not be administering its college admission test (UPCAT) for the academic year 2022-2023 due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic. 



This is the second year in a row that the UPCAT has been canceled. 





UP in a statement posted on its website said the decision was made in accordance with a memo released by the UP Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs last month. 






The memo bares that the UP Office of Admission motioned to suspend the UPCAT anew due to the “immense logistical challenge of administering UPCAT in the UP campuses and 95 testing centers throughout the archipelago while the trajectory of the pandemic remains uncertain." 



"The University Councils across the UP System voted overwhelmingly in favor of the motion," the school said. 



UP said it would carry over the use of its Admissions Scoring Model to field first-year students for AY 2022-2023. 



The memo referenced earlier also said that the ASM — developed by the Office of Admissions' data scientists, reviewed by a working group of experts, and overwhelmingly approved by the University Councils in 2020 — will be fine-tuned to better preprocess and transmute the grades that enter the system. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

