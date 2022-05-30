^

Robredo says OVP ready for transition for Duterte’s term

Philstar.com
May 30, 2022 | 2:10pm
This combination photo shows Vice President Leni Robredo and Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio.
Philstar.com / Jazmin Tabuena; Presidential Photos, File

MANILA, Philippines — The office Vice President Leni Robredo said they are ready to start the process of transition between their office and of incoming VP-elect Sara Duterte.

“We respectfully acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 27 May 2022 requesting an initial meeting between our respective teams,” the letter signed by Robredo read.

“Please be advised that we are ready to meet to answer any questions you may have regarding the Office of the Vice President and to take all the necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition,” she added.

This is in response to the request of vice president-elect Sara Duterte’s statement that they have communicated with Robredo’s office for transition.

Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco, Duterte’s spokesperson, said they request “an initial virtual meeting between the members of their respective teams to discuss protocols, policies, precedents and other matters concerning the Office of the Vice President.” 

Frasco however clarified that the initial meeting would be between teams and not personally between Robredo and Duterte.

“It is the intention of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte to undertake as smooth and orderly a transition as possible,” Frasco added.

Robredo ran as president in the 2022 polls but lost to Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the running-mate of Duterte.

This is the first time in decades that the president-elect and vice president-elect are a tandem.

