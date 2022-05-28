VP-elect Sara Duterte 'formally communicated' with OVP, DepEd for smooth transition â€” spox

VP-elect Sara Duterte 'formally communicated' with OVP, DepEd for smooth transition — spox

The Philippine Congress officially proclaims Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, as the winner of the 2022 vice-presidential election on May 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio has already begun speaking with the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Education department about securing a smooth transition, her spokesperson said Saturday.

Duterte has "communicated formally" with the OVP and the DepEd office in hopes of ensuring a "smooth, orderly and comprehensive transition", Liloan, Cebu Mayor Christina Frasco said in a statement.

"As the transition process is still ongoing entailing detailed discussions...information on the completion of this process will be released once available," Frasco added.

Duterte won the vice presidential race by a wide margin, after garnering a vote count of 32.21 million, accounting for over 61% of the total votes cast in the May 9 elections. She ran alongside President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. under the theme of unity.

Before vying for vice president, she served as the mayor of Davao City. She is also the daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Barry Gutierrez, the spokesperson of Vice President Leni Robredo, said earlier this month that they are ready to work with the next administration for the transition.

Although Duterte has no formal experience in the education sector, she will be helming the DepEd, replacing outgoing chief Leonor Briones, who was a public administration professor.

While Briones earlier welcomed Duterte's Cabinet position, she hopes the vice president-elect will continue the agency's programs.

“It’s the prerogative of the incoming president to appoint members of his official family. He chose her (Duterte) and she accepted. But we are looking for continuity. She is fully aware of all our programs that we initiated at the Department of Education," she told ABS-CBN at the Education World Forum in London on Thursday. — With a report from Rosette Adel