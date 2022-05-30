Speed up COVID-19 vaccination amid early signs of surge â€” gov't adviser

Speed up COVID-19 vaccination amid early signs of surge — gov't adviser
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines needs to ramp up its vaccination efforts amid early signs of another surge in COVID-19 infections, an epidemiologist with the government’s inter-agency task force said Monday.
Dr. John Wong, a member of the IATF technical working group for data analytics, said there have been case increases since May 18 but the rises have not been sustained.
“If we look back longer to mid-February, that was the end of the Omicron wave so we had decreasing or flat cases. But this increase in cases over the past month is worrying because it shows that more transmission is taking place,” Wong said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel.
The founder of health research firm EpiMetrics stressed the need for the government to accelerate the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Since mid-February, we’ve only increased about 6% in terms of vaccination rate. Only about 20% of eligible adults have boosters, and I think only 10% of children have had their vaccinations,” Wong said, adding that senior citizens and people with comorbidities need to be protected against the virus.
Over 69 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of those who completed their primary series, only 13.8 million have gotten booster shots.
Wong also emphasized that the public should focus on factors that contribute to surges such as the virus, people’s behavior, and environment. He added that ventilation must be improved to keep virus transmission low.
Last week, the Department of Health reported that the daily average from May 16 to 22 was 173 COVID-19 cases, 9.9% higher than the cases logged in the previous week. It recently detected cases of the more transmissible sub-variants of Omicron such as BA.2.12.1 and BA.4.
Despite the increase in cases, Wong said the country is “still in a good place in terms of hospitalizations.”
The DOH has recorded more than 3.68 million COVID-19 infections since the pandemic started in 2020, with 60,455 deaths.
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." Bookmark our COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines.
Senior citizens and frontline health workers may now get their second booster shots, particularly mRNA jabs such as Moderna and Pfizer, the Department of Health announces. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
The Department of Health – 9 (DOH) reported a very low turnout for the third phase of the National Vaccination Day against COVID-19 in the Zamboanga Peninsula region.
Angeline Jaldon, DOH-9 information officer, said based on the report of the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), only 16,976 or 10% of their target 169,764 eligible individuals showed up.
Jaldon said the low turnout was attributed to complacency and lack of interest to get inoculated.
The DOH regional office is looking into what strategies local government units used to convince constitutents to get vaccinated.
The low turnout may also have kept Zamboanga Peninsula among the areas in Mindanao at high risk from COVID-19. —The STAR/Roel Pareño
The Philippines will roll out its vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 years old on February 4.
The pandemic task force says Pfizer vaccines exclusive for kids will arrive this week.
The percentage of the population with full vaccination has reached almost 50% at 53 million, says National Task Force adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa.
In an interview with dzBB, Herbosa suggests that five million more have yet to receive their second vaccine dose.
"Around 58 million have received at least the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 4.7 million have been jabbed with a booster," he says in Filipino.
View the COVID-19 and Vaccination Dashboard for the latest figures on the pandemic in the Philippines.
