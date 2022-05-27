^

Headlines

College students in face-to-face classes no longer required to get medical insurance

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
May 27, 2022 | 12:57pm
A medical technology student works in a laboratory as limited face-to-face classes resume at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on October 20, 2021, ahead of a government plan to pilot face-to-face primary and secondary classes on November 15 in COVID-19 low risk areas.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s pandemic task force has lifted the requirement for students attending face-to-face classes in colleges and universities amid the COVID-19 pandemic to be covered by medical insurance, Malacañang announced Friday.

The task force repealed the medical insurance requirement upon the recommendation of the Commission on Higher Education.

Previously, the CHED and the Department of Health mandated that higher educational institutions ensure that students who attend face-to-face classes are registered with the Philippine Insurance Corp. either as a direct or indirect contributor.

If they are not enrolled under PhilHealth, the students must be covered by an equivalent medical insurance for COVID-19.

Should HEIs violate this provision, they would facilitate the necessary medical treatment or procedures for students who contract COVID-19 while attending face-to-face classes.

Colleges and universities in areas under Alert Level 1 can resume face-to-face classes at full capacity, provided that all teachers, students and non-teaching personnel on campus are fully vaccinated.

Students who have not yet completed their vaccination schedules or those who have not received COVID-19 jabs can continue schooling through remote learning.

COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
